The story of the Ukrainian prisoner of war whose social networks were hijacked by the Russians to spread lies

Igor Kurayan was tortured during his captivity in April

When Kherson fell to the Russian invaders in the first months of the war, Igor Kurayan spent weeks captured by Vladimir Putin’s troops, being tortured and abused. But he also suffered another kind of pain: he was used as a propaganda tool when his network accounts were used to spread the Kremlin speechforced to record videos in support of Moscow.

Kurayan ran a shoe business and was not part of the Ukrainian military, which he showed his support for on Facebook and Instagram. But even though he is a civilian, his captors showed him no mercy. “I was tortured for two weeks in Kherson. They used pliers to wring my hands, they hit my head and internal organs with a baton,” he recounted to The Independent in May, days after he was released in a prisoner exchange.

The mental anguish it happened when he was forced to record videos criticizing kyiv and urging its surrender. What he feared most was that people, his lifelong friends, would think that he had become a traitor.

The Russians also forced him to record a video in which he posed armed with two masked men and surrounded by the Ukrainian flag and a red and black flag, linked to the nationalist movement, to support the “denazification” version of the Russian invasion. . While protests against the occupiers were taking place in Kherson, he claimed in the video that the demonstrations were useless, without really thinking about it.

Capture of one of the videos that was forced to record

The videos were shared on their accounts and also on a new TikTok that was created under their name. “They started using my father’s social networks. They recorded him on TikTok and he doesn’t even know what it is”, complained Kurayan’s daughter, Karyna, a 23-year-old journalist who left Ukraine after the start of the war. “They wanted to turn him into a puppet,” she added, in an interview with CNN.

The imposition of the speech is part of a change in the Kremlin’s communication strategy. Mykola Balaban, deputy director of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, explained that at the beginning of the invasion, Russia deployed its extensive propaganda apparatus, but by April it knew that it would not be enough. , also countered by Western versions. Thus, launched more localized efforts to try to convince the local populationespecially in occupied areas, to stop the resistance and believe that kyiv has abandoned them.

“In the case of Igor and many others,” he added, “they use this content even within Russia, to say: ‘Look, this Ukrainian was an activist, but now we show him what the real situation is and now he is pro-Russian.’ He is understanding what we are fighting for,” Balaban told CNN.

Using real people, with existing accounts, they try to promote the narrative albeit by force. “They can capture real people and do whatever they want with their social media, this social mirror of this real person,” said Balaban, a specialist in Russian disinformation strategies, although he clarifies that it is a more expensive and complicated strategy than bot farms that are limited to repeating speeches and flooding the forums on the networks, which are easier to identify.

Exchange of prisoners in Zaporizhzhia, at the end of June (via Reuters)

When the images of Kurayan spread in Russian state media, his family was tipped off. “We saw dad there, and we understood exactly where she was. So I collected all the material, the (social media) screenshots, everything I had, all the information, and I sent it to the (POW) hotline,” Karyna told the CNN.

Days later, the government contacted her to say that her father would be freed in a prisoner exchange.

When Kurayan regained his freedom, he took it upon himself to erase messages recorded at gunpoint, or written by Russians impersonating him. But before it came a relief that allayed fears about a dent in his image. The comments showed the ineffectiveness of the strategy. “I read how my friends reacted to these videos. And they commented on them immediately, knowing it was the Russians,” he said, laughing. “They realized it wasn’t me”.

