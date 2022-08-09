“The story was taken very seriously”: a grandmother’s dangerous imitation of Lionel Messi’s Chilean goal

He tried to imitate Messi’s goal and fell off the chair

the emotions that Lionel Messi generated in all corners of the planet never cease to amaze. The Argentine star shone again with the shirt of the Paris Saint Germain and was one of the protagonists in the 5-0 win against Clermont in the Ligue 1 debut. For money He closed the account with a spectacular definition with his back to the goal and the repercussion caused a grandmother to try to copy his movements to explain said annotation.

A video from the TikTok account @tatiddiblasi went viral on social networks for a situation that was triggered by a simple question: “But how was the goal?”. Grandma, who was having a snack at the table, began to describe Lionel’s goal. “The ball was thrown by one. He was standing, he saw her coming, he raised his paw and pam. He ass he put it. Sure, but he put it like that. He put it like this. Of fret, you have to do it … Because you can kick from below, from the side of her, but she decided to do it that way ”explained the lady.

He automatically decided to stand up from the chair to try to imitate the movement that Messi made to break the resistance of goalkeeper Mory Diaw, but it didn’t go as he wanted and he fell to the floor. “Don’t be scared,” she told her granddaughter with a smile and making it clear that she was not hurt by her fall. “The story was taken seriously”, titled the scene who spread it. The short has 145,000 views, but it spread rapidly on other platforms such as Instagram y Twitter.

Lionel had his back to the goal and invented a creative definition to stamp 5-0 against Clermont (Photo: Reuters)

The impact of the imitation was such that even the account of the French painting in Spanish cited the video. “Got to do it huh”commented the official network of the current champion of France. The grandmother will surely be attentive next Saturday, August 13, when the team from the capital receives in the Princes Park al Montpellier for a match corresponding to the second day of the local competition.

It should be noted that with the great performance in the Super Cup against Nantesalong with the brace at PSG’s debut in Ligue 1, Leo reached 772 goals in his careerwhich allows him to continue climbing in the fight to be the top scorer in history, a throne that currently belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo (815) followed by Josef Bican (805)beyond the great controversy surrounding these figures.

