The strange and fascinating way dogs drink water, according to physics

Dogs drink water in strange and fascinating ways (Getty Images)

Drinking water is an activity that people perform daily, and mechanically. It is a very common practice and very rarely do people stop to look in detail at how the mouth and tongue gesture when drinking liquids. Unlike humans, what happens to dogs is fascinating, as they do not have the ability to bring their lips together and suck the fluid down the throat.

A slow-motion video of the show”Secret Life of Dogs” of British television allows to see several frames per second of the particular feat. And, although the process varies for certain types of dog, most use their tongue by curving it at the back and quickly pulling it towards their mouth, creating a kind of spoon to lift the water.

The newspaper Wall Street Journal He also addressed the issue and warned of the reason why more water ends up on the ground than in the dog’s mouth.

“The problem with thirsty dogs is that their mouths extend around their faces, with their jaws hinged far back, in order to chew on prey. We humans, with the help of our cheeks, can close our lips to form a small hole and then suck water through that hole. But a dog can’t do that because he has too much mouth to shut.. The alternative method of his is surprising, partly because it is ingenious, but mainly because it seems incredible that it works, ”remarked the physicist. Helen Czerski, who explores the complex science behind familiar phenomena.

“If we watch a dog drink, we will see how it opens its mouth, extends its tongue up and down, and then closes its jaws. A dog will do that over and over again, and this is the process of licking. But when you look more closely, what happens is quite complex.”, assured Czerski when referring to the actions of the tongue with respect to fluid dynamics and the way in which the animal uses it.

“The dog pushes its tongue into the water relatively slowly, until it reaches maybe an inch under the water. Now, he has created a hole in the water filled with his curled-up tongue. So – and this is the critical step – he sticks his tongue up again incredibly fast. The water is pushed up and into the space left behind by the tongue. and the moving water has so much inertia that it keeps moving forward once the hole is full, creating a sloppy column of water that extends up to the rapidly retracting piston of the tongue,” the physicist explained in detail.

Dogs do not have the ability to put their lips together and suck the liquid towards the throat, so they spill a lot of water (Getty Images)

The little water that the animals carry in the spoon formed by the curl of their tongue falls over the sides, and there is a brief moment when the water column extends upwards to their mouth; that’s when they must close their jaws to catch that flow of water before it hits the ground. Then the cycle starts again.

The expert assures that the amount of water that dogs can catch in this way, in each turn, is relatively small. “The larger the lingual piston, the more water will splash up the spine, so the tongue curl is important,” he said. Cats, on the other hand, do it differently and without splashing, so they are much more orderly drinkers.

One way to help dogs is to raise the water bowl so it’s within reach of their jaw

One way to help dogs, according to Czerski, is raise the container where the water is placed so that it is within reach of your jaw and make as little mess as possible when quenching your thirst.

KEEP READING

Dogs give kisses in their own way

Dogs are able to control their behavior, just like humans