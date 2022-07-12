The strange case of Mauro Camoranesi in France: he joined the new Olympique Marseille coaching staff but left after a week

Camoranesi only lasted a week in the new coaching staff of Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel)

After the departure of the Argentine Jorge Sampaoliwho finished second in the last Ligue 1 tournament behind champions PSG, Olympic Marseille announced the hiring of its new coach. Igor Tudor took the reins of the first team and in one of his first contacts with the press he announced that Mauro Camoranesi was going to join his coaching staff.

The Croatian explained at a press conference that the 2006 world champion with the Italian national team was going to be his “right arm”. But apparently, the experience was short-lived. in the last hours it was confirmed that Camo He left his post and will return to Italy to continue his career as a manager.

According to the former Italian-Argentine footballer himself, he only joined the Tudor staff for a few days. “Igor called me to help him while waiting to complete his squad“Camoranesi justified himself in dialogue with the French sports newspaper The Team. At the same time, Marseille announced that the Argentine’s replacement will be Harry Vukaswho worked at Hajduk Split, in the Croatian league, and who had just been appointed as the new driver of the Croatian Under 17 team.

With the arrival of Tudor, three other Italian assistants also joined. Antonello Brambilla, who served at Sampdoria, Genoa and Watford, will be the goalkeeping coach. The physical preparation will be done Carlo Spignoli, who held the same position in Monaco (between 2013 and 2019) in Monaco. For his part, the former Juventus player, Giuseppe Maiuriis the new OM video analyst.

It must be remembered that after a successful career as a professional player, which included eight seasons in the Juventuswhere he won four titles, including the promotion that allowed the Old lady Returning to Serie A after suffering relegation due to sports fraud problems after the 2005-2006 season (Lazio and Fiorentina also dropped), Mauro retired from Argentine football.

In 2011 he landed in Lanús and, after two seasons, he moved to play for Racing Club, where he retired from professional activity. In addition, he served for eight years in the Nationalthe highest Italian national team.

Tudor left Hellas Verona to join Olympique de Marseille (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

After his farewell, Camoranesi began his path as DT: debuted in Sports Tepicfrom the promotion in Mexico (2015) where, after a brief stint with Tigre in Argentine football, he returned to the Aztec country to lead coffee growers. After that, he tried his luck in Europe: he was coach of the Tabor Sezana of Slovenia and until February of this year was linked to the NK Mariboralso from Slovenian football.

On July 1, the Marseille club made Sampaoli’s departure official. Through a brief statement on his networks, the former Argentina national team thanked the club for its affection but confirmed his differences with the board: “My times and my goals are not the same as those of the leadership. It’s not bad to pretend different things. The important thing is to seek excellence and the best for OM”, he signed in his letter that closed with “until another better wind”, in reference to a song by the band Callejeros.

“There were professional frictions, not personal ones. I read the press release from him, there were a lot of emotions. It is not a question of time in the project. It is a project for the future. It was not easy to part with a good coach and a good person”, answered President Longoria on the other side.

