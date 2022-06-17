The strange conclusion of an EU study: young people use IPTV technology (online TV) to… download ebooks and software?

The EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has published a ‘Intellectual property barometer among young people’ (PDF), a three-year study which it has been carrying out since 2016 to analyze the evolution of trends in respect for the European youth population.

Some of his conclusions are quite predictable—such as that “piracy” is still prevalent, albeit declining, and that the price is still the main reason to resort to it—. However, the latest edition of the Barometer also includes curious and unexpected data, such as the existence of a Correlation between the educational level of young people and their practice of downloading of protected material.

Specifically, the “piracy rate” (using study terms) in those survey participants who have gone on to have access to a college education is higher (almost double, in fact) than those exhibited by those users who have had limited access to the educational system.

The study also cites as a conclusion that both the lack of supply and its excessor (need for a large number of parallel subscriptions to streaming platforms) constitute Motivations for young Europeans to resort to irregular access to copyrighted material.

Access to “intentional piracy” decreases both in Spain and in the EU as a whole

The piracy rate in the EU would have been reduced, over the last 6 years, by 3%from 39% in 2016 to 33% this year (of which only 21% would have intentionally resorted to copying/viewing protected material “illegally”, with the other 12% claiming to have done so “by accident” .

In Spain, the intentional use of “illegal resources” of copyrighted media amounts to 25% (slightly above average) in 2022… but represents a sustained decline once compared to the figures for 2019 (29%) and 2016 (32%).

meaningless data

However, what is most surprising about this study does not lie in the possible sociological interpretations of the aforementioned data, but in a serious technical inconsistency that casts a shadow of doubt over the entire study. And it is that, in the Barometer, it is stated that young Europeans resort to IPTV technology to intentionally access movies (11.36%), series (12.42%), ebooks and magazines (6.74%), software ( 7.18%), photos (11.07%), video games (9.16%) or music (9.63%).



Barometer data segregated by gender: men on the left and women on the right.

The first two data are understandable, of course, but… How is it possible to use IPTVs to access photos and ebooks, for example? Remember that ‘IPTV’ means ‘Internet Protocol TV’ or ‘IP Television’. That is, it is a streaming technology that allows you to watch live television channels. That, and nothing more. So how does someone download an eBook EPUB file from IPTV software? Or a copy of the Windows 11 ISO?

Other data is technically feasible, yes… but strange: 22% of young men resorting today to ‘P2P networks’ to download photos, more than movies and series (19-18%)? 🤨

Survey design experts often pose them in such a way that they do not invite an erroneous answer —it makes no sense to offer options like ‘Joe Biden’ or ‘PNV’ when you ask about the intention to vote in the Andalusian elections, for example— and, in addition, they resort to control questions to filter and discard answers that have been completed without understanding the question or randomly. Or, at least, that’s how it is done when it is sought that the conclusions of the survey adjust to reality and provide reliable information.

However, no one seems to have bothered to take those measurements in this study.at least not when asking about the technologies and content involved in access to copyrighted material by young Europeans, which has led to Totally absurd conclusions regarding the use of IPTV technologywe can only ask ourselves if the rest of the answers —in theory feasible— deserve the same credibility as the previous one, and if the Barometer as a whole meets the established objective Christian Archambeau, executive director of the EUIPO:

“This analysis should provide a valuable tool for action to help stakeholders, policymakers […] to shape awareness initiatives to help our young citizens and consumers make informed choices.

Image | Based on a frame from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ (Walt Disney Pictures)