The strange execution of Neymar in a key penalty for PSG: he failed it and earned criticism

It was a key moment in the match. Paris Saint Germain had discounted and turned to the attack to narrow the 3-1 gap (which would be final). At minute 58, Kylian Mbappé fell inside the area and referee Mikael Lesage, who made a mistake by not sending off the offender Dennis Appiah for a double yellow, charged the maximum penalty. Neymar he anticipated Lionel Messi and Mbappé and took the ball. He practiced his usual parsimonious run until meeting the ball and… Pif!

Alban Lafont, an exceptional figure in the match played at the La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau stadium, barely had to bag the round leaning on his left post. Until then, Ney had not played a bad game: he looked oiled alongside Messi and Mbappé in the attacking front, with touches, walls and even qualifications and arrivals with clarity (in the first half he failed a heads-up with the 1 rival) .

It was the Brazilian himself who, at the minute of complement, received an assist from Messi, hooked inside the area and defined to shorten the distance in the score. However, his failure from the 12 steps caused criticism to rain down on him. At minute 73, Mauricio Pochettino said “enough” and replaced him with Ángel Di María, who could not change the equation either.

It should be remembered that the number 10 had returned during the week in the duel for the Champions League against Real Madrid (1-0 win at Parc des Princes for the first leg of the round of 16)although he just acquired the title today, after a period off the pitch due to injury.

The last one was a week of mixed feelings for Neymar. On the one hand, he had the pleasure of having official minutes with his team again, something he had not done since November 2021. He even celebrated a goal during the visit to Nantes, despite the defeat of his team. However, the missed penalty greatly tarnished his expected return and just as it was Messi who was left in the eye of the storm for wasting the chance from the 12 steps against MadridNow probably the French media will charge against Ney.

