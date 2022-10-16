The strange free kick with which Messi shook the crossbar: the chess move to confuse the goalkeeper and the reaction of Antonela and the family

* Messi’s free kick that deserved to be a goal

They ran 34 minutes of the first half in the classic between PSG y Olympic Marseille by Ligue 1 when Lionel Messi a free kick was made on the edge of the area after a pass from Mbappé. No. 30 prepared to execute the foul, but first he observed the goalkeeper’s plan Pau Lopez to prevent their conquest. There, he invented a “chess move” to disorient him. And boy did he get it. In fact, his shot hit the crossbar and, if he directed it just a few centimeters lower, he would have filled his goalmouth.

López, to whom La Pulga had already scored three goals from a dead ball in Spain, placed two men, one on each post, to flank him. Thus, he blocked two possible destinations of the hit of the albiceleste star. But Messi thought of a counteroffensive. HHe spoke with his companions and began to locate them. Mukiele, in front of goalkeeper Fabián Ruiz, with his back to one of the rivals who raised the wall in front of the fence. Thus, he limited his visibility, a fact that the goalkeeper angrily claimed before the referee, who did not notice the illegality of the idea.

Then Leo kicked… In the middle, strong, taking advantage of the fact that his rival with gloves was covered. And his attempt hit the crossbar, he dived in front of the line and went out. It was a pure mischievous genius of the Rosario star, who lamented because the ball did not enter scratching his hair, as if looking for answers.

* This is how the Messi family jumped after the shot that made the goal tremble

Moments later, the transmission of ESPN showed the repetition from another angle, with an extra gem: the reaction of Antonela Roccuzzo and the family of the captain of the Argentine team. Almost like in a choreography, they shouted “uuuh”, they took their heads and they did a little jump in the box of the Parc des Princesfrom where they saw the match.

Messi had just scored a goal from a free kick against Nice, also in Ligue 1. And, after two days off due to muscle discomfort suffered against Benfica, in the Champions League, he returned at a good level, generating several chances for annotate. López covered two in the first half, the crossbar denied him the cry described here and, in the complement, Mbappé assisted him with little angle, he bit the ball and went just over the crossbar.

He was replaced after 78 minutes by paul sarabia: a good sign for PSG and the Argentine team. The physical problems seem to have been successfully left behind. And the magic returned intact.

