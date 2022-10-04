The strange neutral route that Russian tourists traveling to Venezuela are forced to take

Hundreds of travelers arrived at Isla Margarita

A total of 417 Russian tourists They arrived on Saturday at Margarita Islandin the northeast of Venezuelaafter seven months of interruption of the connection due to the air restrictions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

The travelers arrived aboard a charter flight of the Russian airline Nordwindwho had been working for months manage to operate a “neutral” route avoiding the airspace of the United States and Europeaccording to Pegas Touristik, in charge of offering tourist packages in Russia.

The route was prepared “carefully” by the tour operator and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency. The company also had to process and coordinate a series of permits that lasted “throughout the summer”the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported in September.

The flight with the Russian tourists was greeted with the ceremonial water salute, confirmed the AFP. Most of the tourists got off the aircraft wearing fall coats.

The route of Russian tourists to reach Venezuela

The Vice Minister of International Tourism, Leticia Gómez, indicated that 39 Cuban tourists also arrived in Margarita “in the framework of the Cuba-Venezuela charter operation, for a total of 3,597 since this commercial initiative began in March of this year.”

The official pointed out that these almost 500 international tourists, who come from countries allied with the Venezuelan regime, will have the “opportunity to know and enjoy the beautiful destinations of the Pearl of the Caribbean”, as Margarita, an island belonging to the state of Nueva Sparta.

Arrival of Russian tourists to Venezuela

Nordwind opened a direct route between Moscow and Margarita Island in August 2021, which made the destination popular among Russians thanks to the vacation packages that local tour operators began to offer.

But seven months ago the connection was interrupted due to international sanctions imposed on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Venezuela maintained connection these months thanks to the direct route between Caracas and Moscow of the state company Conviasa.

The Venezuelan regime expects to receive some 100,000 Russian tourists before December after the reopening of the connection between the island and Moscowwhich estimates to reach a frequency of five weekly flights.

“The (Russian) tourists were coming and they were coming in good numbers until February, when the problem of the war happened, and what is being done now is resuming that operation,” said the president of the Chamber of Tourism of this insular region, Viviana de Vethencourt. She assured that the visit of international tourists is “extremely positive” because “it reactivates and energizes the economy of the region”, in addition, it makes the “other countries turn their eyes towards Venezuela”.

Moscow has been a key ally of Venezuela since the government of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013). The closeness continued with Maduro who, through this relationship, has been able to avoid sanctions against his government.

