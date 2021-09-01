The strange operation of Barcelona with one of its reinforcements that ended up selling the last day of the pass market

Emerson in one of four games during his short stay in Barcelona (Photo: REUTERS)

The pass market in Europe is usually a veritable roller coaster of negotiations that sometimes surprise the entire continent. Inside a window with star movements like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in case of Emerson Royal It is one of the most striking in recent times. The stay of the Brazilian side in the FC Barcelona It was barely two months, he played few games for the cast of Ronald Koeman and was sold to Tottenham from Premier League.

It is worth remembering that the defender already belonged to the team blaugrana since the beginning of 2019 when he bought it from Atletico Mineiro. Then, he gave it up for two seasons to Real Betis where he won ownership and convinced the leadership that he has Joan Laporta as president to have them reinvest in him with the goal of avoiding his freedom of action by mid-2021. On August 2, Emerson had his second official presentation at the Blaugrana without knowing what the future held for him.

He added minutes in the Joan Gamper Trophy versus Juventus and he had few appearances in the first three dates of La Liga against Real Sociedad, Athletic Club de Bilbao and Getafe. What nobody saw coming is that with less than two months inside Barcelona, ​​Tottenham of the Premier League appeared with an offer of 25 million euros to get the services of the side. In your position, the first option is Serginho Dest and the alternatives of Óscar Mingueza and Sergi Roberto.

Emerson’s presentation was on August 2. On the 31st of the same month, it was sold to Tottenham (Photo: REUTERS)

“FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Emerson Royal for 25 million euros. The club publicly expresses its appreciation for your commitment and dedication and wishes you good luck and success in the future. It should be remembered that the full-back arrived this summer, after two seasons on loan at Betis ”, wrote the table blaugrana in a statement making the negotiation with the English team official.

The footballer showed his happiness via social networks by publishing an edition of him with the Tottenham shirt and a message in English for the fans. “It is wonderful to be with you! Here we go!”, he wrote. The Brazilian will fight hand in hand for the position with Japhet Tanganga, coming from the inferiors of the Spurs. But the truth is that you will remember this transfer market as one of pure emotion because of the unexpected changes of teams in such a short time.

