The strange shark that terrified an Australian fisherman by its appearance

The strange shark caught in Australia

An Australian fisherman posted a photo of a strange shark he caught with a pointed nose, big eyes and sharp teeth. The fish was found at a depth of 650 meters.

Trapman Bermaguia fisherman living in Sydney, Australia, posted a photo on Facebook on September 12 of what he described as “the face of a deep-sea shark.”

“Looks very prehistoric,” one user wrote. “Wow, what a bug,” wrote another. In no time, the post garnered hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

Apparently the shark is a cookie cutter, or cigar tollo, a species of squaliformes of the Dalatiidaeun family. It is a small shark with a bulbous snout and distinctive lips that can be found at depths of up to 3,700 meters.

Australian fisherman Trapman Bermagui (Instagram)

However, for Bermagui it is not that shark class. “It’s totally not a cookie cutter,” he told Newsweek.

“It’s a rough-skinned shark, also known as a species of straining dog shark,” he added.

“These sharks are common at depths greater than 600 meters. We usually catch them in winter”, he continued in his explanation.

Also consulted by Newsweek, Dean Grubbsassociate director of research at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory, noted that the species appears to be Centroscymnus owstoni the rough-skinned dog.

The scientific community does not agree on what type of shark it is (Smithsonian Tropical Research)

“In my deep-sea research, we’ve caught quite a few of them in the Gulf of Mexico and in the Bahamas,” the researcher said.

For its part, Christopher Lowea professor and director of the California State University Long Beach Shark Laboratory, thinks it may be another species.

“Looks like a shark to me kitefin of deep waters, which are known in the waters of Australia”, he told Newsweek.

“It seems to me Dalatias lata; however, we discover new species of deep-sea sharks all the time and many look very similar to each other,” she added.

