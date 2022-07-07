The strange situation of Luca Vildoza in the NBA: Milwaukee Bucks cut him, but they will hire him again

Luca Vildoza was released by the Milwaukee Bucks, but will still play the Summer League with the team (Getty Images via AFP)

They are stages of definitions for the Argentines who compete in the NBA. After the mega transfer of which Leandro Bolmaro was partwho left the Minnesota Timberwolves to play for the Utah Jazz, now all eyes are on what the future of Facundo Campazzo and Luca Vildoza will be.

Waiting for what will happen to the point guard from Cordoba who played the last two seasons in the Denver Nuggets, a piece of news generated uncertainty with the present of the shooter who reached the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the playoffs of the recent campaign.

Within hours of being announced as part of the franchise team of Summer League who will compete in Las Vegas, Luca Vildoza was cut for the set that has the Greek as a star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report was given by journalist Michael Scotto, from the site HoopsHypeand the information generated a stir in Argentine basketball.

You have to remember that after playing seven games in the last playoffs with the No. 6 Bucks jersey, in which he averaged 0.7 points in 2.4 minutes, the contract for 2022-2023 that the shooter had was not guaranteed. Therefore, the franchise could cut him at the time they considered it necessary to open a place on the roster and without having to pay the contract. The same thing happened with forward Rayjon Tucker.

Beyond this Milwaukee decision, Vildoza’s future in the NBA seems to be tied to the Bucks. That’s what his agent implied. “The bad news is that they are going to cut you from the Bucks. The good news is that they will hire you again on Friday”David Carro Funes said that he told the guard.

“Luca is training with the team, everything is fine and the reality is that they are very happy with him. They are analyzing that he has a greater participation in the team. He has gotten stronger, he is training barbaric and they want him to fulfill his contract. The squad loves him very much. The idea is that he stays with them all season ”added the Spanish in dialogue with 3x3Ucu.

The Argentine shooter entered 7 games during the playoffs (Getty Images via AFP)

In this way, the option of playing the Summer League is still latent for the Argentine. What’s more, surely his name will be released this Friday, July 8, when the Bucks face the Brooklyn Nets.

Beyond what will happen with Vildoza, and waiting for the news from Campazzo, the one that for now is part of a roster for next season is Bolmaro. The forward, who had been selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 23rd place in the 2020 Draft via the New York Knicks, will change teams.

The former Barcelona player, from Spain, was part of a change that occurred between the Wolves, who received the pivot Rudy Gobert, in exchange for five players from the current Jazz roster and four first-round picks in future drafts. The French giant joined the Minnesota franchise, while the players Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and Bolmaro himself will be part of the new Utah team, which would begin a reconstruction for the future around Donovan Mitchell, his figure.

KEEP READING:

Leandro Bolmaro was part of a mega trade for an NBA star and will leave Minnesota: what will be his next destination

Interview with Facundo Campazzo: the diet that changed his life, his lesser known cross with a star and the negotiations to continue in the NBA