The strange story of four detainees in Apure: two foreigners who asked to call Brazilian soldiers and two Venezuelans related to the ELN

More than a year ago, four men, traveling in a truck on a highway in the border state of Apure, were detained by six DGCIM officials. They proved to be two foreigners and two Venezuelans; the former would have insisted that they be allowed to communicate with some Brazilian soldiers. According to the DGCIM, the two Venezuelans would be related to the guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN). One of the men said he was a pilot and had landed on a dirt runway in Colombia and crossed a trail along with two of the detained men. There is no convincing explanation of what they were doing on the road to Elorza. Today that case remains a mystery not explained by the Venezuelan regime.

On March 7, 2021, officials from the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) of Apure state stated, through a police report, that at 9 a.m. that day, Commissioner Juan Bautista García Arocha was traveling with Agents Alvis León, Edgar Almandoz, Luis Aguilera, Yarumy Figueroa and Freddy Ulpin, in a Toyota Machito, long chassis, beige, from ZODI 31 Apure, on the El Caribe road to Elorza, for the alleged “entry and displacement of foreigners linked to ELN groups and FARC dissidents.”

They explain that they saw a gold-colored Toyota Hilux truck that was moving in the Capanaparo-Elorza direction. “We follow them to intercept them, in view of the fact that the Military Fort 91 Armored Cavalry Brigade and Hippomobile 9105 Mortar Battery of 12MM is located 100 meters away, to whose sentinels they made military signals, who were alerted and blocked the passage as a security measure. There they manage to intercept the Hilux.

The border is riddled with clandestine runways, some of which have been destroyed by the FANB

“As we approach, 4 subjects are visualized; we ask you to get out of the vehicle for a routine check. Two of the citizens claim to be of Brazilian nationality and the other two Venezuelans; When requesting their passports to verify their entry into the country, they take a nervous attitude and contradict themselves about how they entered the country.”

The two Brazilians are Jules Lopes Días (CIE-330750-6) and Remi David Cassini Nieto (CIE-30.899.825-0); the two Venezuelans are Javier Jordano Belandria Cárdenas and Luis Alviares Flores Carrero.

They entered by clandestine track

The minutes signed by DGCIM officials highlight that “Cassini Nieto claims to be an airplane pilot, reporting that they had entered a white Beechcraft Baron 58P type aircraft, with red and blue stripes, with Colombian acronyms, coming from Boa Vista, Brazil, accompanied by Lopes Días and Flores Carrero. That They landed on a clandestine dirt track, located on a farm belonging to Hugo Ruiz, an alleged financier of the ELN.located in the limits of the Rómulo Gallegos municipality, Apure, presumably on the side of Arauca, Colombia”.

As described in the DGCIM minutes, Cassini reported that they “were received on three motorcycles that transported them by trails for approximately an hour and a half to the meeting point of the Rancho Alegre estate, located between Capanaparo and Brisas de Sicuture, Rómulo Gallegos municipality, Apure state, where Javier Jordano Belandria Cárdenas was waiting for youin the gold Hilux truck, plates A32ET2A”.

Apparently it was near Military Fort 91 Brigada de Caballería Armorada E Hipomóvil 9105 that the DGCIM saw the truck of the 4 men.

DGCIM officials say that based on field investigation they conducted, they determined that Javier Belandria “is the brother of Mario Belandria, owner of Rancho Alegre and head of logistics for the ELN terrorist group in the Elorza, Mantecal and El Nula area, in charge of the security and transportation of citizens hired by the ELN for its different purposes” .

“Brazilian citizen Remi David Cassini Nieto stated that if there was any problem, he could solve it since had high-ranking military relatives in the Brazilian armyapologizing for entering the country illegally and demanding that he be allowed to communicate with them.”

The DGCIM say that “taking into account their profession, fluency in Spanish, the possible violation of the sovereignty of Venezuelan airspace, since it is not clear exactly where they landed, where they were transported from Brazil, knowledge of aeronautics and In view of his insistence on communicating with his relatives, who are allegedly members of the Brazilian Army, we presume that they could be recruiters or spies for the Brazilian intelligence agencies.”

In the opinion of the officials, these types of people “use the armed groups (FARC dissidents, ELN), which operate in the area, to illegally enter Venezuelan territory, with the purpose of capturing members of the military units. of the FANB (Bolivarian National Armed Forces) stationed in Apure state or others, obtaining information from military units to steal weapons and disable specialized weapons systems for the defense of Venezuelan air and land space.”

Final part of the police record of the DGCIM

To this is added that “the identifications could not be verified, due to telephone and internet signal problems in the area, As well as the assessment of the information described, we proceeded to move in the machito Toyota vehicles of the ZODI 31 Apure, escorting the Hilux truck with the identified citizens, to our Military Intelligence Base in the Biruaca municipality.

“When the telephone signal was recovered at 3:00 p.m., I proceeded to communicate with First Lieutenant Odalys Carrillo, Military Prosecutor No. 52 of Apure, who ordered the urgent and necessary police procedures to clarify the facts.”

The Hilux truck, gold license plate A32ET2A, remained under chain of custody in Physical Evidence, remaining in custody and safekeeping at the facilities of ZODI 31 Apure.

