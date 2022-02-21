The strangest accident of the Winter Olympics: “It was an unbearable pain”

The Finn Remi Lindholm recounted the problems he had after the race in the mountains (Photo: Reuters)

The Winter Olympic Games they present an extra difficulty for all the competitors related to the weather and the extreme low temperatures. The accidents linked to these events are more common than expected, but the problem that the Finnish Remi Lindholm after competition 50km freestyle skiing It was one of the strangest and quickly became the cover of different media in the world.

The cross-country skier 24 years arrived in the 28th placement of a competition that gave the gold medal to the Russian Alexander Bolshunov, the silver to his compatriot Ivan Yakimushkin and the bronze to the Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger. Once he crossed the finish line he recounted that had “excruciating pain” in “her private parts” after being frozen.

“There wasn’t much else to do. By the time the body parts started to heat up after finishing, the pain was already unbearable. You can guess which part of the body was a bit frozen when I reached the finish line. It was one of the worst competitions I’ve ever been to. It was a war”he recognized before the media of his country Yle Sports. “I put a heating pad on the area. She served. She took about 15 minutes”he told the newspaper Evening paper where he joked that he will be looking to wear special underpants for the next event.

Lindholm said he had a similar problem during the World Cup in Ruka, but the Urólogo Teuvo Tammela He stated that the freezing that the skier accused is not something usual. “The penis retracts quite well in the cold. It does not normally freeze. I don’t think that will happen.”clarified in the Finnish medium Evening paper. Although at the same time he did clarify that he could have frostbite in the pelvic area that can lead to prostatitis: “The risk is much greater than the risk of the penis freezing. Those who are sensitive to it can have a state of irritation in the prostate that can last for weeks. The symptom is numbness in the lower abdomen. It’s not usually very intense, but it can bother you.”

The athletes had to fight against the harsh temperatures (Photo: Reuters)

The athlete came more than four minutes behind the race leader and after battling temperatures close to 26 degrees below zero for 1 hour and 15 minutes that lasted his passage through the race. The weather issue reached such a point on the Zhangjiakou track that the organization decided reduce the 50km freestyle to 30km. “I would have preferred to ski 50 kilometers, but in this case I don’t know if he would have been worth it,” said the Finn about the decision that generated rejection among the athletes. Sweden’s Jens Burman said it was an “unprofessional” determination and Britain’s Andrew Musgrave called it a “joke.”

Irishman Thomas Maloney Westgaard, one of those who suffered low temperatures (Photo: Reuters)

