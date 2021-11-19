The strategy of Pumas that will take them to Liguilla, according to Chispa Velarde

Pumas will face Toluca for the repechage (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasMX)

On the last regular day of Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament, The team of Pumas managed to trace the score to Cruz Azul and thus qualify for the Liga MX playoff. The jubilation and excitement made the fans of the Olympic Stadium explode.

Now him University Club will be measured against Toluca to seek the next step in the championship, reach the quarterfinals. Recently Ephraim The Spark Velarde He told how they managed to recover from such an irregular tournament for the cats and how they will take advantage of this strategy to reach the league.

In interview for Line of 4 from TUDN, the auriazul defender said that the teamwork, the mentality and the demands of the fans were key parts of the success they achieved on date 17 and which they will use to visit the Red Devils.

Chispa Velarde confessed that they worked mentally to get out of the crisis that happened in the middle of the tournament (Photo: Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports)

The technical director of the team, Andrés Lillini, was in charge of activating the plan. Velarde explained that the strategist analysis and the closeness of the team to him allowed a space to be opened to fight for the playoffs and change the face of the team.

“Andrés has good group management, he works every day on what we can improve, and that communion that exists between the coaching staff and the players is something that has helped us a lot to get ahead of the crisis we are experiencing”, He recounted.

In the words of the Spark, Pumas “gets up and has that fierce reaction, that is the identity of this team”And when the score was unfavorable for them, they looked for a way to reverse it. Mentality and concentration during the game were vital.

In Chispa’s words, Pumas “gets up and has that fierce reaction, which is the identity of this team” (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasMX)

Despite the fact that on matchday 16 the university students lost to Santos and compromised their classification, they had to change their mentality when they faced Blue Cross. Even when they were losing with a differentiating score, they held firm.

With the pause because of the close FIFA, the left back argued that they would have preferred to face Toluca immediately, but that the stoppage gave them space for the reflection and rethink what they did in the regular season of the tournament and what they have to do to reach the quarterfinals.

“This break is to make an analysis and a reflection, both individual and collective, of everything that happened in the tournament. Based on the effort, the work and not falling down mentally gave us to be in the repechage “

Pumas defeated Cruz Azul on matchday 17 of Liga MX (Photo: Instagram / @ ligabbvamx)

Not only the Spark Velarde has talked about what it means to measure yourself against the Choriceros in the fight for the league ticket. At a press conference, Juan Ignacio Dinenno He shared his idea of ​​how he sees the Ciudad Universitaria team for his visit to Nemesio Díez.

He emphasized that they arrive in high spirits for their latest triumph, but that they must show it on the court so as not to look bad with the fans.

“We arrived at a good moment in which we have raised the individual and collective level. This is a party to materialize it because it is useless to say that we arrived at a good level and we will not show it on Sunday, “he said.

Juan Dinenno warned that Pumas must take care of Rubens Sambueza (Photo: EFE / Alex Cruz)

On the other hand, the forward analyzed that his club should take care of Rubens Sambueza, who might surprise you with his offensive level on the court. “If you have players like Sambueza we must defend those players, but this is a team game and that is how we must stay on the court ”, added Dinenno.

Pumas will visit Toluca next Saturday, November 21 at 5:00 p.m. downtown Mexico City.

