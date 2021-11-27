The stratospheric cost that Cruz Azul asks for Luis Romo

Luis Romo has not renewed his contract with Cruz Azul and that would worry the board of directors (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

On Blue Cross the waters are not entirely calm. They were eliminated in the playoffs by Striped from Monterrey and with that, the hope of a two-time championship was gone. In addition, preserving key elements of the template is looking increasingly complicated. Luis Romo, one of those who was a fundamental piece in the most recent championship, has not renewed his contract and concern about an exit like that of Orbelín Pineda increases.

As reported the Sniper on Record, the celestial directive would already be placing a price on its midfielder, Luis Romo. Despite the fact that he still has one year left on his contract, the figure to sign him would be around the USD 10 million.

Rumors of a possible departure for the youth squad from Querétaro to Europe have not ceased since his brilliant performance at the Olympic Games, hence the need to ensure a profit in the event of a possible transfer to the old continent.

Pineda’s departure left a bitter taste in the celestial board (Photo: Hilda Ríos / EFE)



This “shielding” would be done preventing a situation like that of Pineda, who waited for his legal bond to end with the Machine to be able to sign with a European club at zero cost (Celta de Vigo).

The Guerrero native is practically ready to go to his new club, the Celta Vigo. And the board was not at all happy with the pre-contract that it signed the magician. Even Victor Velazquez, president of the Cruz Azul Administrative Council, indicated that he was not satisfied with the decision: “It is not the best way to leave. They put us off; we have a bad taste in our mouth ”, Velázquez stated for On the radio.

Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda were key in the most recent Cruz Azul championship (Photo: Twitter @ Luis3Romo / @ orbelin90)

The investment that Cruz Azul made for Luis Romo in 2019 was approximately EUR 6.2 million, when he signed him from the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, a figure that they would not like to lose, for that reason they would be trying to shield the wheel in case he decides to leave. In the opposite case to Pineda, for whom they disbursed USD 13 million and did not obtain any compensation for their departure.

Blunt who he was “Most Valuable Player of the Guardians 2021”, tournament in which the Cementers They embroidered their ninth star, today it is valued at EUR 10 million according Transfermarkt. However, his performance in this tournament has left much to be desired by the Cruzzulina fans. At Opening 2021 the Sinaloan accumulated seven games, only one goal and two assists, unlike the previous semester in which he scored three goals and attended eight times (counting the league).

In the national team Romo has not performed what is expected either (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / Reuters)

Today the rumors that point to a possible departure of the 26-year-old midfielder to the old continent are still alive despite the fact that he has not shown his best performance. There has been talk of clubs like the Osasuna, Granada, Napoli and more. However, there is still nothing concrete.

But the fact that there is nothing official does not mean that Luis has given up his goal of going to play in Europe, in fact he recently affirmed that he maintains it, but that he must work to be at his most optimal level.

“I think it is a bit open and continues to approach, many opportunities that could be given, but until the paper is gone and he is not already signing to go, everything will continue to be a rumor, no more talks. I really like to concentrate on what I have to do at the moment, now I want to regain the level, I think I have not been at 100% and that is what corresponds to me now, “said the midfielder in October to TUDN.

Cruz Azul lost the illusions of a possible two-time championship (Photo: EFE)

Cruz Azul, who until a few months ago boasted of being a champion, now no longer competes to renew that label. Some describe as failure not having even reached the league, others point out that the dressing room is “broken” due to decisions of Juan Reynoso, for now they are only rumors; The squad will enter the vacation period and later they will prepare the next campaign, although the unknown about whether they will have Luis Romo it remains latent.

