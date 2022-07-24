The streak of eight straight wins for Francisco Cerúndolo ended: he lost to Musetti in the Hamburg ATP semi-finals

* The summary of the triumph of the Italian Musetti against Cerúndolo in Hamburg

Francisco Cerundolo It came from almost two weeks at a high level, but this Saturday could not against Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals of the Hamburg ATP 500. The Italian kept the game for 6-3 y 7-6 (3) in one hour and 54 minutes of play to advance to the title definition.

In this way, the Argentine tennis player cut a streak of eight wins in a row on the circuit after winning the Bastad tournament last weekend, which allowed him to place himself at number 30 in the world ranking.

Cerúndolo did not have a good first set and Musetti took advantage of that to win the opening set by a resounding 6-3. But the second set was the opposite: the Argentine improved the quality of his shots and managed to save a match point when I was 4-5. In the tie break, the 20-year-old European tennis player was more precise and won the definition 7-3. Thanks to this triumph, the Italian reached his first final on the ATP Tour.

Beyond the defeat, the tournament in Hamburg was of great value for Francisco. In the round of 16, he managed to defeat a Top 10 rival such as the Russian Andrey Rublev (8th) -he was the second seed in the competition- for the second consecutive week and in the quarterfinals he left another Russian player on the way: Aslan Karatsev, 37th in the world, who had also beaten him on the way to his first title in Bastide.

For its part, Musetti is on the eve of going in search of his first championship on the circuit. During the week in Hamburg, he beat Dusan Lajovic (first round), Emil Ruusuvuori (second round), Alejandro Davidovich (quarterfinals) and now it was Cerúndolo’s turn. In the final, the Italian will face each other with the triumph of the other semifinal that will star the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and the Slovenian Alex Molcan.

Musetti qualified for his first ATP final (REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller)

