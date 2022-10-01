The street and the vote: dilemmas of democracy

Like most of the leaders of the planet, Gabriel Boric spoke at the United Nations. Unlike many of them, however, his speech It was focused on domestic politics. In a pedagogical tone and with a historical sense, he explained Chile’s geography, politics and economy to world leaders. Thus until reaching the protests of 2019, the “social outburst”.

Boric spoke for 22 minutes. After some initial references to the war in Ukraine and the crisis in Venezuela, at minute 6 he began his reflection on the acts of vandalism and destruction of public property in October 2019. In a somewhat vindictive tone, he highlighted the importance of the “outburst”, then addressing the question of the constitutional text, in turn rejected in the plebiscite. Only in the 20th minute did he return to the international problem. A speech suitable for a debate in Chile was somewhat dissonant in New York.

Gustavo Petro also premiered at UNGA, the United Nations General Assembly. During the same moment of his speechwhich had a certain literary tone, the most important cities in the country were sites of massive protests convened by groups opposed to the tax reforms, the pension system and the health system proposed by their government.

Interestingly, many of the protesters’ slogans were against Petro and several banners proposed his removal from office. Some press media, in addition, collected the protest as “protest against Petro”. To a large extent, a response to that of 2021 against Iván Duque, for a tax reform that was later revoked, and which also led some groups and some media to propose his departure from power.

In both cases we see the synthesis of one of the dilemmas central and potential problems of democracy: the street. Without a street there is no politics, but when there is a lot of it, or there is only a street, the governance. Furthermore, when the street becomes an irreconcilable element with the current institutions, this is a recipe for the crisis of democracy.

Perhaps inadvertently, and for now lightly, both Boric and Petro’s opponents have come into conflict with a fundamental institution of the democratic system: The vote. Well, they ignore it.

Boric continues talking about what has already happened: the outbreak, to which he grants legitimacy and the representativeness of an important segment of Chilean society, “those excluded by neoliberalism”, which motivated them to resort to violence so that their voice will be heard Real or imagined, that narrative has expired. The result of the plebiscite and its high turnout made it old-fashioned.

Something like this said the former president Frei Recently: “If we don’t listen to what happened on September 4, the political class is going to have a hard time”. Indeed, the ruling elite already has these difficulties, as long as it remains tied to that same narrative without listening. Well, there is no voice that carries more authority than the voice of millions of votes, and that voice that told him “no” to his proposed constitution, no less.

It happens that the street functions only as a megaphone, a portion of the public sphere and, as such, an arena for deliberation, but should never be taken as a representation mechanism. The cry of the street is easy, any political apparatus, machine, or minimally structured client organization fills the street. There a few tens of thousands generate the mirage of being millions, but the only millions that are worth are those that are counted at the polls on the solemn night of an electoral Sunday.

This should also be remembered by the Colombian protesters. In this case, the millions of votes were counted on the night of June 19 last. Protesting the policies of the Petro government is legitimateto protest against his presidency or, much worse, to suggest his downfall, is unacceptablealmost an act of sedition. That Duque has suffered the same —and in an identical way, moreover, due to a tax reform— does not justify a mirror-image action of the opposite ideological sign.

In presidentialism, the executive has a fixed duration.. It is not a parliamentary system in which a no-confidence vote is enough to end the government. Ending a presidency requires much more than disagreeing with its plans and proposals. Besides, it is always traumatic; as long as there are no acts unconstitutionalit is necessary for that president to complete his term.

Democracy has rituals, secular but ritual at last. When they are not observed and reproduced, their liturgy deteriorates. “The counting of the votes is the last ceremony of a long processGramsci said.

He was referring to the classic themes of his neo-Marxism: the reproduction of the bloc in power and the construction of hegemony, processes that are channeled through the election competition, among others. The notion, however, works for liberal democracy, where counting the votes is also the last ceremony of a long previous process. It is to build citizenship, expand rights, create institutions, grant freedoms and constitutional guarantees, separate the powers of the State and guarantee due process.

And all this depends on the mandate of the ballot box being I listened and obeyand that the constitutional terms and deadlines are met. Left or right, this is not always remembered in these troubled times.

