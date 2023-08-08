The Strike By The Writers Guild Isn’t Likely To End Soon:

The meeting that took place among the Writers Guild of America as well as the AMPTP upon Friday gave some small hints about what a new round of contract talks between the two groups might look like.

However, when the two groups might go back to the table depends on how the studios react to the writers sticking to their demands for a change in Hollywood’s status quo.

According to a letter sent to WGA members on Friday night, AMPTP President Carol Lombardini’s only immediate plans were to raise TV minimums for some writer jobs and work on artificial intelligence.

The Letter Was Expected Due To AMPTP Provided SAG-AFTRA More Detailed Ideas Regarding AI Within Their July Meeting:

Guild sources who said they expected the latter because the AMPTP gave SAG-AFTRA more detailed ideas about AI during their failed talks within July than they did to the WGA in the spring.

This week, the writers’ strike will have been going on for 100 days. There is still no conclusion in sight for this historic work stoppage, which brought the movie as well as TV industries to a halt and caused a lot of financial trouble for the many people who depend on the industry to make a living.

The writers group sent an angry message to its participants upon Thursday. The message said that there was an assembly the next day and that management might not be ready to give up much ground in talks yet.

This is like putting a bomb into this story, and it will probably put off any chance of a solution for a long time.

Lombardini Did Not Indicate Willingness To Deal Alongside Screenwriter Problem:

But the group also said that Lombardini “performed not show willingness to deal with screenwriter problems Appendix A issues, or a lot of the additional proposals that remain upon our list.”

Even though the AMPTP informed the WGA that it “needed to talk to their member studios prior to moving forward,” it is still possible that it will take action on these problems in the next few days.

But even if the studios show Lombardini that they’re ready to include these problems in a counterproposal from the management side, the most significant sticking points are still putting rules in place for the writers room and paying residuals based on how many people watch.

In its letter, the WGA said that the AMPTP made it clear that it still wouldn’t offer a reply to the suggested rules for hiring writers.

A TV Show With Greenlit Have A Certain Number Of Writes According To The Number Of Episodes:

Among these are rules that a TV show with a green light have a certain number of writers according to the number of episodes, alongside a minimum of half of the writers working on the show for the whole time it is being made.

When it was announced last week that the studios and the striking writers were going to meet for the very first time since the walkout began in early May, it gave Hollywood a glimmer of hope.

After a long, hot summer of picketing as well as insulting each other, it seemed like there might be hope. But in the end, it seemed like a dream. Even before the conference took place, it was plain that it wouldn’t accomplish much.

The Writers Guild of America delivered a message to its members criticizing the companies for what it called “calculated disinformation.”

That made the group that represents the big companies, the Association of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers, give back with a harsh statement of its own.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has chosen to throw out a torch instead of an olive branch. This will make things even more heated than they have been in recent weeks.

The headline of an article in the Hollywood Reporter read, “Writers blast fresh AMPTF efforts to resume negotiations insulting as well as out-of-touch.”

WGA Were Upset When They Heard That SAG-AFTRA Reached Out The Companies:

Members of the WGA were upset when they heard that SAG-AFTRA had reached out to companies and the big streaming services to see if there was a way forward. “At that meeting, so many offensive as well as out-of-touch things were said.

Putting aside the things that are said to be hard, When it comes to pattern problems, it’s crazy to think that we would agree to the same terms as the DGA, which they did for some reason, while we’re on strike for four months, WGA member Dan Signer wrote.

The WGA Stated That The Proposal Was Required Th Preserve Writer’s Room:

“The WGA has said that the proposal is required to ‘preserve the writers’ room,’ but it’s really just a hiring quota that doesn’t work with the way the TV industry works.”

Our business is based on creativity. “We don’t agree with a one-size-fits-all solution for creative staffing on shows that are distinctive and different,” the AMPTP said in a May 4 statement explaining its stance.

On the labor side, dozens of WGA members have shared over the past three months that one of the main reasons they are striking is to make sure that the writers room stays a big part of the whole production process, as it has done for decades.

Which means that what started out as a hopeful sign of a thaw in the ice-cold relations ended up with both sides sniping at each other within the news media as well as the long-running standoff continuing.

After The Meeting On Friday AMPTP Stated That They Need To Talk To Their Members Studio’s Before Going Forward:

After the meeting on Friday, the WGA put out another statement in which it accused the AMPTP of “leaking to the press” as well as said that no deal to restart talks had been made because the AMPTP “needed to talk to their member studios before going forward.”

The AMPTP didn’t say anything. The hellfire and flames that have taken over Hollywood are going to make history within the worst way possible.

Does This Strike Can Break The Record Of 1988 Strike Which Held For Total 154 Days:

The present standoff has already been going on longer than the strike in 2007–2008, which lasted 93 days. It is also getting closer to the 154-day strike in 1988, which was the biggest one on record.

Writers have spoken out in opposition to “mini rooms,” which they say have become more common in Hollywood because of the rise of streaming which has made it harder for writers to find steady employment and gain experience.

Job Market For Writers To Get Worse In The Future:

They cautioned that the rise within the number of writers who only work in small rooms is just the beginning, so they expect the job market for writers to get worse in the future.

Adam Conover, a member of the WGA’s bargaining committee, said at the start of the strike, “Right now, a studio might offer a show creator a reason not to hire any staff at all. But in five years, they won’t offer that reason anymore.”

“They’ll tell you to write the show yourself, maybe with the help of one or two freelance writers, but they won’t let you have a writers’ room, and they won’t even pay you every week,” he said.

“That’s why we want our contract to say that events have to be staff the same way they have been for the past 70 years.”

A Total Of 160,000 Hollywood Actors Ate On Strike:

And 160,000 Hollywood actors, who are represented by SAG-AFTRA, are fighting the studios upon a second front across similar issues. If the studios want to get out of this labor mess, they will have to meet the actors’ needs.

When it comes to residuals based on how many people watch, studio sources informed The Wrap that the situation is even more stuck.

The Directors Guild of America made a deal upon streaming residuals that depended on the number of subscribers and not on how many people watched. However, both the WGA as well as SAG-AFTRA have been lobbying for more money for streaming shows that get more watchers.

AMPTP Has Strongly Refused To Base Pay On Such Data:

But the AMPTP has strongly refused to base pay on such data in its response to SAG-AFTRA’s proposal, and high-ranking studio executives tell TheWrap that this is also the case with the WGA because the studios would rather offer a significant residual increase similar to, if not the same as, the one negotiated with the DGA.

What WAs The Union’s Plan:

The Union wants artists to get a share of the money made by In a public response to SAG-AFTRA’s deal, the AMPTP said, “They want to be paid for a successful show, but they don’t want to take any risk.”

“Under the Union’s plan, actors would be able to get not only the current set residual, which is given to the artist even if nobody watches the show, as well as a new residual that shares’ in income that can be tied to the show.

The Strike Was Hurting The Worker’s Financial Condition:

The Union wants to ‘share’ within success yet not in loss. That is not a way to share. Even though the WGA as well as AMPTP can’t agree on these kinds of things, they both think that the protest has gone upon too long.

The strike is hurting the workers’ finances, but it is also making life hard for everyone in the business for a long time. Without production, which is a big part of the economy outside of Hollywood, a lot of people who hold support jobs would also be out of work.

In that response, the AMPTP also said that the labor-proposed viewing pay system “creates a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores the relationship between program suppliers as well as exhibitors.”

Many Producers Make Material Regularly For Streaming Services That Aren’t Part Of Their Own Company:

“It’s easy to say, ‘The companies are all linked, so they can pay for themselves.’ But it doesn’t work that way,” the AMPTP wrote. “Many Producers make material regularly for streaming services that aren’t part of their own company.

And even those who make content for a similar streaming service are only eligible to a licensing fee. But since there are no scheduled negotiations and the connection between the two sides is based on throwing mud at each other, don’t hold your breath and hope that things will get better soon.

Passions may have been stirred up again, making things worse than they were before the meeting that crushed Hollywood’s hopes.

WGA Isn’t Backing Down From A Contract Deal:

The WGA isn’t backing down from a contract deal it says is necessary to keep what was once a middle-class job in Los Angeles from turning into a “gig economy in a union workforce.” The public and SAG-AFTRA as well as other unions have given the WGA a lot of support.

The guild has left all of its most important issues open to agreement, but it cannot endorse an entire rejection of any of them.

Unless The Studios Offer Something Surprising, They Will Continue Reject Unachievable And Inflexible Recruiting And Salary Plans:

But unless the studios do something unexpected, they will still reject what they see as impossible and rigid plans for hiring and pay. This means that the picket lines will keep going as they have for nearly 100 days.

But really, what else can SAG-AFTRA and WGA do besides go back to the negotiation table while the whole entertainment industry suffers? On Thursday’s results call, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Chairman and CEO, David Zaslav, gave both good and bad news.

Because Of The Strike Companies Saved $100 Million Within Last Quarter:

The strike saved the company $100 million in the last quarter. But it additionally means that satellite and cable customers may get tired of their high video bills if all they get on their DVR are shows like Big Brother that don’t have scripts or players.