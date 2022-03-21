The striking change in the ATP ranking: Novak Djokovic regained world number one without playing and Rafael Nadal returned to the Top 3

Djokovic regained first place and Nadal returned to the podium (Efe)

Indian Wellsthe so-called ‘great’ fifth passed sentence and moved shelves in the ATP world ranking with the Serbian Novak Djokovic regaining the number 1 and Rafael Nadal returning to the podium to occupy the third step. your countryman Carlos Alcaraz The 18-year-old climbed to fifteenth place, his best ranking to date.

For his part, the Russian Daniil Medvedevwithout a flag in the classification due to the war with Ukraine, was stripped of the leadership of the ranking at being eliminated in the third round of the Masters 1000 and was 20 points behind Nole.

The German Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, lost his place on the podium and was fourth, 690 points behind Nadal. The TOP 5 was completed by the Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas kept his place with 6055.

With regard to one of the biggest rises in the world list, we must mention how could it be otherwise, that of the American Taylor Fritz that with his triumph in the Californian tournament against Nadal reached number 8climbing 12 steps, his best historical classification.

Alcaraz rose to fifteenth position after being a semi-finalist in Indian Wells (Usa Today Sports)

Billed as “The future Nadal”, Alcaraz, who was a semifinalist in the American competitioncontinues with its unstoppable rise in world tennis, four places this time, and already is the second best Spanish.

The semifinalist defeated by the winner Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublevwho has competed as Daniil Medvedev under a neutral flag since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gained a position and returned to the sixth stepone short of his all-time best.

THIS WAS THE TOP 20 OF THE ATP RANKING

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8465 pts (+1)

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8445 (-1)

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7715 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7025 (-1)

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6055

6. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5040 (+1)

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5035 (-1)

8. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3875 (+12)

9. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3825 (-1)

10. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3768 (-1)

11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3586

Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3540 (-2)

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3530 (-1)

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2885 (-1)

15. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 2771 (+4)

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2660 (-2)

17. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2375 (-2)

18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2336 (-1)

19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2220 (-3)

20. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1951 (-2)

Diego Schwartzman is the best ranked South American (Reuters)

Roger Federer, the longest-serving tennis player in the ranking, rose one position despite his inactivity and stood at step number 26. It should be noted that the TOP 100 published by the ATP also includes the South Americans Diego Schwartzmann (Argentina, 16th ), Cristian Garín (Chile, 31st), Federico Delbonis (Argentina, 37th), Federico Coria (Argentina, 60th), Sebastián Báez (Argentina, 65th) and Alejandro Tábilo (Chile, 97th).

KEEP READING

Rafael Nadal’s phrase that worried the world after the defeat in the Indian Wells final: “Breathing is difficult for me”

Taylor Fritz cut Rafa Nadal’s streak and established himself in Indian Wells

“Have you ever seen him do this on a serve?”: the strange effect on Maxime Cressy’s ace that surprised the tennis world