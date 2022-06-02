The striking comparison of Daniele De Rossi on the Selection of Messi and Boca Juniors that went viral

The former Italian defender referred to the present of both recent champion teams

Argentina became champion against Italy in the Finalissima played at Wembley Stadium. Lionel Messi’s National Team thrashed 3-0, with goals from Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala, and arrives confident at the World Cup in Qatar.

Daniele DeRossiformer Italian midfielder who integrates the coaching staff of the Azzurraanalyzed the present of the Albiceleste and made a striking comparison It did not go unnoticed on social media.

To Italian they consulted him for the recent League Cup won by Boca Juniors and he was proud of the new title that the team of his loves obtained. Like the leaders, the coaching staff and the xeneizes soccer players, Tano pointed against the critics.

“I am always happy about everything beautiful that happens in Boca Juniors; something similar happens with Messi. It seems that things are going wrong; the people, the newspapers, say that they play badly, but they continue to win and qualify for the Copa Libertadores. Boca is the biggest there is”he stated in dialogue with DirecTV Sports.

Daniele De Rossi is part of the Italian coaching staff (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

Daniele DeRossi fulfilled his dream of playing in Boca Juniors between 2019 and 2020. After his return to Italy, he was always attentive to what was happening in Argentine football with his beloved club. That is why it is not surprising that he is aware of the debate that was generated around the performances of Sebastián Battaglia’s team, which finally became local champion and also qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as leader in its group. .

In another order, the idol of Rome did not hesitate to announce his candidate for the World Cup in Qatar: “I would like Argentina to win the World Cup.” In dialogue with TNT Sports, De Rossi expanded: “Argentina He has all the chances of going to fight in the World Cup. There are other very good teams, like Germany, Spain, Brazil, France… Unfortunately, Italy is not here”.

“I would like that Argentina I can win the World Cup. She would be a candidate, but we have to see what happens in six months. The World Cup and cups are won with details. Final victory may not be clear, but I hope I can win.” concluded the Italian.

