The striking custom of Cóccaro with Juan Fernando Quintero that aroused the suspicions of the superstitious: “It was a strategy that I have”

The game they starred in River Plate y Hurricane in Parque Patricios it had many seasonings: penalty, expulsion and even a ritual of one of the local players. When Matias Coccaro stepped onto the playing field to once again defend the colors of the Globovisualized one of the flyers of the Millionaire y took advantage of the protocol greeting to use one of his tricks. Once in front of the microphones, he did not dare to give details of the custom that in this case seems to have worked for him.

The Uruguayan striker shook hands with those led by Marcelo Gallardo until he was in front of Juan Fernando Quintero to whom he dedicated a few brief words and a quick hug. “It was kind of…nothing. Of strategies that I have. Things that I do. I told him ‘you’re a crack’. Nothing more”he explained in a chat with ESPN. A complicit smile accompanied the answer to the question and the details remain between the crossing of two of the protagonists who had the night in the stadium Tomas Adolfo Duco.

From the first minute, the Zorro He stood between River’s centrals and started a constant duel: he revealed himself as an uncomfortable rival for the defenders and even crashed a shot on the post, even though he was offside. His mobility and acting behind his back generated several headaches for the defenders who had a complicated match.

* Cóccaro generated the expulsion of Maidana

The one who had the worst time was Jonatan Maidana. After disputing a ball with the Uruguayan against the full-back in the 28th minute, the striker caught it from the pitch. And the central turned and, in an effort to get him off of him, hit him with his arm. The VAR summoned Rapallini who, after checking on the screen, he showed the red card to the Millionaire’s referent. In addition, Matías also received the lack of González Pirez that generated the penalty that served to stretch the difference of the locals to a partial 3-1 through the feet of Franco Cristaldo.

those of the Doll they fought until the end and in the third minute of addition Julian Alvarez got another discount that was not enough to avoid the 3-2 loss. The match corresponded to the sixth date of the Professional League and with these three points, Huracán reached 11 units and was placed three points behind the leader Gym and Fencing La Platawho is 14.

It is worth remembering that River Plate, which adds 8, saved almost all of his headlines thinking about the revenge of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Vélez Sarsfield. Núñez’s team fell by the minimum in the first leg and is forced to win at the stadium Monumentalthis Wednesday, July 6 from 9:30 p.m.

