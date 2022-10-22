The striking decision of Liz Truss’s biographers after the resignation of the British Premier

Liz Truss was British Prime Minister for 44 days. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS

“Back to the rewrite…” he tweeted. James Haleone of the biographers of Liz Truss, this Thursday. It was after the British Premier to whom he dedicated his research and her writing announced his resigns from top UK executive post. Truss, at the helm of 10 Downing Street for 44 days, will be remembered as the Prime Minister in charge during Queen Elizabeth II’s lavish funeral…and not much else.

But his biographers, James Heale and also Harry Colethey are in the middle of a change of plans: they had planned that the book would be published on December 8 Out of the blue to tell the story of Truss’s path to becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and now they will be dedicated not only to that journey to the top, but also to the (abrupt) finish line of that path.

Against the clock -because the release date has not changed for now-, Heale and Cole prepare the chapter in which They will tell in detail the last days of Truss in charge of the Executive Power from United Kingdom. As confirmed by Heale to Bloomberg News, both authors plan to close the unforeseen chapter during the coming week in order to meet publication deadlines.

Out of the Blue it was intended to be the first biography of Truss to reach bookstores, to account for the profile of the woman who assumed the governorship of the United Kingdom after the resignation of Boris Johnson. That’s what Cole and Heale got to work around August, intending to account not only for how Truss came to be in office but also for her first few months at Downing Street.

With the resignation of Truss, who led a government that lasted less than two months, the biography will become -paradoxically- a work about his entire term. Almost a balance of a management that ended just beginning. That is why the subtitle of the book, which was originally going to be “The inside story of Liz Truss and her amazing rise to power” will change from “amazing” to “explosive”, as if something that ignites could be contained in that idea of ​​detonation. and it turns off very quickly.

It is not the first public change that Truss’s biography undergoes throughout its preparation. Following the political and economic turmoil that followed the Premier’s unveiling of the budget bill in late September, the editorial synopsis posted on Amazon added a sentence about how “his administration of him descended into chaos in a matter of days.” .

Research To the good y Cole It draws on interviews with politicians who initially supported the measures with which Truss landed in office, but who later became disenchanted. “I hope it reflects the times and what they thought of her at the time,” Heale told Bloomberg News.

Having to write a chapter to recount Truss’s sudden and premature resignation certainly speaks to the climate of the times. All of that will hit bookstores on December 8. Time will tell how many readers there will be for the biography that was intended as the presentation of a Premier and that will now serve to remember it, or not even that.

