The striking destination chosen by a former world champion with Spain to continue his career in Europe

Cesc Fabregas became world champion at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregaswhich ended the contract with the Monaco and had become a free agent, he will play next season in the Italian second division, with the jersey of the Asthe Serie B club itself announced this Monday on its website.

“All the rumors are true, yes”wrote the entity on its Instagram account in which it published the video of the soccer player’s arrival at the stadium to hold his first press conference as a club player.

The Lega B (Italian second division) also spoke on their social networks after the midfielder’s landing: “Cesc has arrived in Como”was the message along with a photo in which the soccer player was seen paddling through Lago di Como, one of the most exclusive and famous tourist destinations in the region (Lombardy) for its spectacular landscape.

Cesc Fabregas to Como of Italy

Even before the announcement of the transfer by the northern Italian club, the official website of Serie B made the arrival official of the prestigious world champion with Spain in the 2010 World Cup in the section where the new homologated championship contracts appear.

This is how Fábregas, 35, said goodbye to the Monegasque team after starring an almost blank season in Ligue 1without having played with the Principality’s first team since September.

“On an individual level, it ends badly, that’s clear. Every professional wants to play and feel important”the Spanish confessed to the agency AFP after the end of the season in May, claiming to have spent the “worst” season of his long careerwith a past at Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.

“I still want to play. I don’t want to end like this, it’s a very bad year to end like this and I want to play, have a good time, enjoy myself, finish with a good feeling”, he said, wishing to join a club where he would have more minutes and “a project that believes in me”.

According to the Italian press, Como offered a two-year contract to the experienced player. The club finished last season in 13th position in Serie B. The northern Italian team kicks off the season on Saturday, in the 32nd Italian Cup final at La Spezia (Serie A).

As reported from Spain, in addition to his contract as a footballer, in the negotiations they would have included the option that Fábregas become the future coach of the team.

