The striking dialogue of Marcelo Gallardo with the audience of Defense and Justice before the fight with Beccacece

The Doll was highly valued by local fans when he sat on the relay bench

It was not another day for Marcelo Gallardo and Sebastián Beccacece after their rough crossing about the end of the match between River Plate and Defense and Justice in Florencio Varela. The main sports covers, radio and television programs focused on the incident between the two coaches that almost did not happen to adults.

Nevertheless, This Monday a video was also released with a striking dialogue between Marcelo Gallardo and some Defense and Justice plateists. The images that were captured before the Doll’s fight with Becca went viral. The vast majority of users highlighted the respect that fans of other clubs have for the River Plate coach.

“Muñe, do you know why we respect you? Because you are going to be the coach of the National Team later on”, It was one of the messages that a plate player yelled at Marcelo Gallardo when he was located in the substitute bench area of ​​the Norberto “Tito” Tomaghello Stadium in Florencio Varela. “Marce is the best, number 1″, added a lady. The 46-year-old coach, who celebrated eight years as head of River Plate this Monday, returned the gesture with a thumbs up and a smile.

The scandalous cross between Gallardo and Beccacece originated after a unusual action of the defense technician and Justice, who prevented River Plate from taking out a side to make the change you had planned. Of course Facundo Tello kicked him out automatically and there originated a verbal exchange between the coaches.

“What are you doing, are you crazy?!” was the question he asked the Doll to the fourth official, who was also stunned by what was happening. Far from staying with that, Gallardo looked at Beccacece and criticized him for his actions when entering the field of play to avoid a lateral. As it was expected, the technician of Hawk he was not silent and answered from a distance: “Who are you, who did you eat asshole?!”. The crossing of statements continued until Beccacece got into the tunnel on the way to the locker room.

Later, at the press conference, Marcelo Gallardo explained what happened, although he tried to lower his tone and minimize what happened: “I didn’t like the attitude he had of getting onto the field and that we couldn’t play a side. I just let him know and then nothing else happened.”

The same thing happened with Beccacece, who at the press conference stated: “That’s it, the important thing is that they talk about the show that was beautiful. The other, if I did something that does not correspond, I was expelled. That’s it, it seemed to me that I didn’t have to intervene in the action (for Gallardo), there is a referee. No, I don’t expect anything, why should I wait? That’s it, they are game situations. Nothing happens. The important thing, I insist, is that the game is talked about. The last time we played River, 65 minutes of real time were played. Today I still don’t have that data, but it must have been intense. When an average plays 48 or 50 in Argentine soccer. Let’s talk about the game, nothing else happens, they are things that have always happened throughout the history of football, those discussions on the pitch and nothing else”.

However, when he left the press room, Woodcock Gallardo waited in the internal corridor that leads to the exit of the visitors and according to the contribution of some witnesses, there was a confrontation between the protagonists and that even “several punches flew” which were immediately interrupted by security personnel.

KEEP READING:

Does River Plate break the transfer market? He began negotiations to incorporate Luis Suárez

Alert in River: from Uruguay they affirm that one of the figures of the Gallardo team will be transferred to Europe

Gallardo’s father’s harsh response to Beccacece after the fight between his son and the Defense technician

The intimacy of Kun Agüero’s birthday party in Miami: the famous guests and the special menu they enjoyed by the pool

Another act of indiscipline in Boca Juniors? Battaglia erased two referents for the game against Ferro for the Argentine Cup

The “painful” promise that Ronaldo began to fulfill after achieving promotion with Real Valladolid: “My body is going to suffer”