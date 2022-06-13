The striking position of Orsini, the reinforcements that Boca will seek and the cabal? that discovered him: 5 phrases of Battaglia after the defeat against Central Córdoba

Boca Juniors lost for the second time in its history against Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero and resigned the tip of the Professional League, which now remained in the hands of Platense. The Railwayman won by 1 a 0, but Xeneize deserved better luck judging by the clear situations of danger at the end of the match.
Sebastián Battaglia’s approach, with Nicolás Orsini lying on the right side of the attack, behind Darío Benedettowas one of the queries they made to the DT at the press conference. “We had spoken with Nico (Orsini) regarding the position, on several occasions in Lanús he did it. We try to give him minutes and chances on the pitch, but not more than that. It was not a position that he was unaware of or that he had never done”, clarified Seba, who gave Villa a rest (he entered for Orsini at 23′ of the complement).
“We had some situations, even before their goal too, with balls that hit the post, but football has these things. There are games and nights where you can’t put it in, they score a goal and it becomes difficult to reach equality. We looked for it with situations and the final play also by Vázquez who passed by. It was difficult for us to achieve a draw”, Battaglia analyzed.
In regards to the possible reinforcements ahead of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 match against Corinthians, he added: “We always think about trying to improve our team and looking for solutions in places where it can be strengthened.”
Thinking of that transcendental crossing before Timao, the DT of the Argentine soccer champion team recognized that the players are feeling the wear due to the succession of encounters.
“There is a lot of wear. They are intense games, we already saw that only one team could win both games. We had the chance today but we couldn’t do it. Argentine soccer has this, even more so because they want to beat Boca and you can see how they play you. We came from a midweek match (for the Argentine Cup against Ferro) and we also have to compensate for that. There are several games that come and the wear will end up being important. The objective is to get fit physically to be able to reach the round of 16 of the Cup in the best possible way”.
Before finishing, Battaglia was asked about his mania of having one hand in his pocket right or if you kept any object there that can be used as cabala. “It became a habit for me. I try to stay calm and that keeps me calm. I repeat, it became a habit for me and I no longer realize it, ”explained the 41-year-old coach with a laugh.
