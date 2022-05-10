The striking statistic that Lionel Messi leads in the main leagues in Europe

Lionel Messi played 24 in Ligue 1 this season (Photo: Reuters)

Surely Lionel Messi will close his first season with the shirt of the Paris Saint Germain with a bittersweet taste. The galactic team was far from fighting for the Champions League title and the resistance of the French ultras was felt. The level of the team, irregular throughout the different tournaments, did not conform either. But there is a statistic that also marks that his debut at PSG was not accompanied by fortune: leads the table for post shots in the main leagues in Europe.

The duel against Troyes, which ended in a 2-2 draw, once again had this very marked peculiarity: two shots from the Money they ended up detonating the poles. The 34-year-old Argentine footballer scored 4 goals in 24 appearances that he had for Ligue 1but completed 10 shots in the posts in those gamesaccording to statistics shared by the statistics center of choose a Infobae.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 9 shots at the sticks in 33 presentations of the Bundesliga and Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) con 7 shots in 33 games of the Premier League complete this unique podium. They also add 7 launches in the posts Thomas Raul (Spanish) and Snake (Leeds United), both in 32 games.

In Ligue 1, the other that appears in this list is Kylian Mbappéwho signed 5 attempts at sticks in 33 tournament games. The 23-year-old attacker will close, if there are no inconveniences, such as the top scorer in the local competition with 24 goals (3 penalties)followed on his team by Neymar con 12 touchdowns. A not minor detail is that the Polish attacker of Bayern Munich will finish the German tournament next week as the main scorer with 34 goals.

It should be noted that the French championship, which has already declared PSG champion, will be completed over the next two weeks with the dates that remain to be played: Mauricio Pochettino will visit Montpellier and then they will receive in the Princes Park a Metz.

In the statistical data that have the captain of the Argentine team as the protagonist, his fight to be the maximum assistant of Ligue 1. The Money addition 13 goal passes and is located behind Mbappewho signed 15 assists Until now. The third place of this item is owned by the footballer Stade Rennais, Benjamin Bourigeaud (12).

The Money he did show better effectiveness in the rival goal in the Champions League, where he finished with five goals in seven appearances of that tournament and placed behind Mbappewho added six screams in eight games. Neymarwho played six duels, did not score goals.

THE TWO SHOTS IN THE POST AGAINST TROYES

Stats: Opt

