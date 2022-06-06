The striking story shared by Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal, the legends who conquered Roland Garros

The young woman is a faithful admirer of Rafa

Given the results of the latest editions of Roland Garros, it could be said that the Christmas comes early in Paris to June for Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal. She prevailed in the women’s box and on more than one occasion she expressed her admiration for the star of Manacor, that in the last hours crushed Casper Ruud and won the Grand Slam of the French capital for the 14th time. And both share a curious history.

If the last name is written Swiatek in a well-known translator on the internet, it appears that this word means in Polish Christmasthat is, the same as Nadal in Catalan, the mother tongue of the Spanish champion. “I think it’s just a nice coincidence”, explained the Pole at a press conference after winning by second time Roland Garros (the first was in 2020), defeating the American in the final Coco Gauff 6-1 and 6-3.

“It is something that cannot be prepared. Just a coincidence. It’s good to have something in common with Rafa”. In addition to the meaning of the surname, Swiatekof 21 years, He has another thing in common with the 36-year-old Mallorcan champion: So far, neither of them has lost a Roland Garros final.

“I hope so I think he had many more chances to lose. I think his stat is much better”, he answered smiling in reference to that Nadal has won 14 finals in the Philippe Chatrier and the player, for now, has two fingers.

It should be noted that Swiatek has never hidden his admiration for Nadal: “I think the best thing I can learn from him is his mentality. Sometimes in our heads, I think a lot of players overanalyze everything.. Sometimes we approach these finals as if we lose them, our lives will get worse.”. “I prefer the great champions who, like RafaThey accept that they can lose”, he added.

And as if that were not enough, the remarkable singlista recalled an anecdote related to the legendary Iberian tennis player: “Last year when he lost in the semifinals (contra Djokovic) I met him the next morning at hotel breakfast. I told him that I had spent the whole night crying because I had lost. He answered me: It’s just a tennis match. One wins, the other loses. It’s something normal. It seems easy, but not everyone can consider those great moments as just another game. It’s what makes him special.”

“Sometimes when you see Rafa play, when Novak plays, they just seem like two tennis players practicing their sport, just having fun, not caring what the rest of the world thinks. It’s great,” she concluded.

Iga Swiatekthe discreet teenage hard rock fan who looked at Rafa With amazed eyes, she confirmed herself as the tennis player of the moment after winning her second Roland Garros. “Welcome to the jungle, we’ve got fun and games” (welcome to the jungle, we have fun and games): headphones in the ears, listening to those lyrics of a song of the Guns N’Rosesthe Polish woman usually enters the courts listening to music by bands such as the one led by Axl Rose, Led Zeppelin o AC/DC.

When he first won Paris Less than two years ago, there was hardly anyone to applaud in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not even when he lifted the trophy without having lost a single set in seven matches. This Saturday was a crowd, including the footballer Robert Lewandowski, the one acclaiming the 21 year old tennis player that months ago he conquered the tournament of Miami, 48 hours before officially rising to the top of the world hierarchy, occupying the throne abandoned by Ashleigh Barty.

