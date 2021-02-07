The strong cleaning that Zidane seeks to do in the Real Madrid dressing room: the seven targeted

Zidane’s anger with a journalist before the match with Huesca

After being left out in the 16th final of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Club Deportivo Alcoyano, a team that plays in the Second Division B, and being in second place in La Liga, but ten points behind Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid, a wave of rumors soared regarding the future of Zinedine Zidane, who stood firm at a press conference and fired at journalists.

“Every day i’m out. Last year the League was won by us, Real Madrid. We have the right to fight the League this year. At least this year. Next year you have to do things, you have to change … But this year? Let us fight, those who won the League last year. Not 10 years ago, last year. I just ask a little respect for all this. They make me laugh … But nothing happens. You say many things and you have to assume them. Tell me to my face: ‘we want to change you’, not only from behind ”, he shot Zizou.

In the press conference prior to today’s clash against Huesca, the technical director acknowledged that “Next year we must do something for sure.” This phrase did not go unnoticed in the newspaper The Spanish, half that revealed the list of 7 expendable by the coach.

Zinedine Zidane plans to carry out a major renovation in his second unit (REUTERS / Jon Nazca)

According to the aforementioned medium, while the head of the French strategist focuses on the vital clash for the knockout stages of the Champions League against Atalanta of Italy, his intention is to carry out a strong purification within the dressing room merengue. The DT seems to already have an established eleven, but lost the confidence of most of his substitutes.

The payroll is made up of Éder Militao, Nacho Fernández, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Isco Alarcón, Mariano Díaz and Lucas Vázquez, although El Español makes a reservation in the latter case, since it had a renewal offer on the table that it did not accept. Could also be added to this list young Vinicius, who began to be criticized for his past irregularities performances. His future will be at stake in the coming months.

Marcelo, one of those who would leave the institution (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

For the footballer that Real Madrid could get a good amount of money is Militao, although his price today is far from the 50 million he paid at the time to get him out of Porto.

The two names with the most weight are those of Marcelo and Isco, two footballers who knew how to shine in the White House but who have lost a lot of place in the coach’s consideration for some time.

A separate case is that of captain Sergio Ramos, who is a key piece for the coach, but has not yet reached an economic agreement with the institution to extend their bond and his future could be in Paris Saint Germain or a Premier League team.

Isco, another of the footballers who would leave Real Madrid (REUTERS / Vincent West)

These outputs, in addition to the need to generate a reliable “second unit”, would free up space for Florentino Pérez to go out to the transfer market in search of new playersLike David Alaba, who will be released in June after not accepting the offers made by Bayern Munich.

The great dream is that of Kylian Mbappé, the French jewel who is in talks to renew with PSG. To achieve its landing, the Spanish club will have to pay a large sum of money.

