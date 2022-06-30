The strong cross between Cacique Medina and Enzo Pérez in the defeat of River Plate against Vélez for the second round of the Copa Libertadores

The spicy cross between Cacique Medina and Enzo Pérez

In a hot climate the game was played that Vélez beat River Plate 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 in the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Liners. Lots of strong legs, friction, nerves through the roof, faithful to the style of a cup night in which no one gave anything away and each play was played as if it were the last in a final. In that thick atmosphere, a particular crossover took place between the coach of the Fortín, Alexander Medinaand the millionaire player, Enzo Perez.

It was at 70 minutes when there was a struggle between Milton Casco and the juvenile Julian Fernandez in which both ended up on the floor, but the Velez player took his face while the River Plate defender wanted to immediately get the side.

There Medina demanded a card from the referee against Casco and spoke with one of the assistants. At that moment he approached Matias Biscaytechnical assistant Marcelo Gallardo, who took the Cacique by the left arm. But there was a reason why Biscay intervened and it was the intersection between the DT of Vélez and Pérez, which was shown in the reiteration. Medina indicated to the steering wheel that his player suffered a blow to the mouth and complained because they pushed him. Not agreeing, he yelled at the man from Mendoza “close the hole”.

the cast of Gallardo seeks to advance in the main competition for clubs in South America and achieve the fifth crown in the competition. With the help of Muñeco, the Núñez club won its last two Libertadores, in 2015 and 2018. While Vélez aspires to win his second title in the tournament, after the one achieved in 1994. In 2011 he came close when he reached the semifinals.

ARTICLE IN DEVELOPMENT