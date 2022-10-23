The strong cross between Papu Gómez and Fede Valverde: the gestures of the Uruguayan that set off the alarms for the World Cup

Real Madrid won 3-1 at Sevilla in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu in a match where he could not count on his maximum emblem, Karim Benzema. The coach of MerengueCarlo Ancelotti, could also suffer the loss of Federico Valverdesince the charrúa set off the alarms in Uruguay Facing the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

In a game that was only unlocked towards the end with a great goal from BirdieMadrid must have regretted a hard tackle from the Argentine Alexander Gomez against the author of the third and last goal. Already in added time, the Uruguayan went to the side and when he hooked inside, just at that moment the Papu It was with the conviction of avoiding letting him pass and he raised his right leg until hitting his knee squarely against his rival’s right thigh, and then a small iron on Fede’s instep.

Immediately, Valverde he lay on the ground. Although he was able to rejoin, when he had to make a pass he opted to do it with his left leg, the less skilled one, to avoid forcing the affected area. The Uruguayan remained sore until the final whistle of Alexander Hernandez. The 24-year-old midfielder and the club’s top scorer in the local tournament with six goals left the pitch in the middle of a dialogue with the institution’s doctors.

It may interest you:

Concern in Argentina: Leandro Paredes was injured and will not play for two weeks

29 days after the beginning of the world Cupthis physical ailment woke up the alarms in the selected one directed by diego alonsowho has already suffered the injury of Ronald Araújo. The defender of Barcelona he was injured on the last tour with the national team and had to undergo surgery for an avulsion of the adductor longus tendon of the right thigh. Although he is on the pre-list of 55 players, his presence on the final list of 26 players is unknown.

Despite this, Ancelotti’s statements could have reassured the coach himself with a past in Peñarol of Uruguay. In a press conference, the coach of the leader of La Liga de España revealed: “The Valverde thing was a blow to the leg, it bothers him a bit today. I don’t know if he will be able to recover for Tuesday’s game, just like Karim (Benzema), who I don’t know if he will be there for Tuesday, but he will almost certainly be able to be on Sunday”.

In this way, both footballers could lose the crossing against the RB Leipzig for the fifth date of group F of the UEFA Champions League. Two days in advance, the White House is already classified to the round of 16 and will secure first place in the area if they beat their rival.

But Real Madrid was not the only club of the weekend that finished the game with an injury that raises alerts ahead of the World Cup.

It may interest you:

New headache for Argentina on the way to the World Cup: Nico González asked for the change after 7 minutes and broke down in tears on the bench

After staying out of the headlines, Leandro Paredes entered from the bench in the win of the Juventus 4-0 against Empoli, but the Argentine central midfielder aroused unexpected concern in the national team due to a strain in one of his thighs. His rehabilitation would require 12 to 15 days. The remainder of the Champions League group stage would already be lost and his presence in the match on November 6 against Inter by A league.

Nicolás González’s injury at Fiorentina

Calcio also had a second player who caused the scare of Lionel Scalonicoach of the Argentine national team, because Nicholas Gonzalez should have left 8 minutes into the initial part in the match that would lose the Fiorentina 3-4 against Inter in a duel that had Lautaro Martínez as the main protagonist with a brace and an assist.

However, lesions do not know continents because France suffered bad news again in a traumatic final stretch that included the confirmed absences of N’Golo Kanté and Boubacar Kamara, while coach Didier Deschamps will also keep an eye on defender Raphael Varane. In a dispute over the ball with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the central marker of the Manchester United He was lying on the grass and left the field of play with tears in his eyes from the match that equaled the Red Devils compared to Chelsea by Premier League.

Keep reading:

Luxury assistance from Montiel, exquisite definition from Lamela: Sevilla’s goal with an Argentine accent against Real Madrid

World Cup Qatar 2022, LIVE: all the news of the teams that will participate in the most prestigious tournament on the planet

Ronaldo, intimate: the raw story of injuries, his “ghosts” and the possible arrival of Guardiola in Brazil after the World Cup in Qatar