The strong sanction that the fans of America will receive for their performance in the classic

The Azteca Stadium was the scene of one more episode where violence takes over the show (Photo; Twitter / @LigaBBVAMX)

As reported ESPN the directive of the azulcrema team would have made the decision to suspend from the Azteca Stadium to one of the most important bars in America for the remainder of Grita México 2021: “The Ritual of Kaoz”. This measure would not be permanent as it is expected that a possible future return will be evaluated in the following weeks.

The Capital Classic was for the Eagles; They won 2 to 0 against some Pumas who showed a better face than their inertia marked, however they did not reach them and they ended up falling. This duel had the misfortune of violence: lThe stands were home to yet another episode of violence in Mexican football.

Fans of both clubs got involved in a confrontation, before this, the American board of directors would make the decision to veto the animation group since they are fed up with this situation and as a form of prevention they would decide to suspend until there is a commitment by de la porra to have exemplary behavior both in home and away games. To this is added that in addition to the confrontation with the bar Auriazul, America’s supporters also collided with the police force moments later.

Just “El Ritual” and “La Monumental” had joined for the caravan to the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter / @ AlexAlfaro48)

For its part, Kaoz ritual he dissociated himself from the events that occurred against the other bar, La Rebel, arguing that they were under the supervision of the police.

“We want to completely dissociate ourselves from the fight that occurred between the Pumas bars and the people outside our bar … In the same way, we are unaware and flatly deny any sanction by Club América to our group whenever we were sheltered within the police fence that we are placed as part of the security protocols ”, detailed the baton through a statement on social networks.

The punishment that is being talked about, for now, would only be for “the Ritual”, other groups such as “The Monumental” and “Disturbance”Are not contemplated for the veto and they could continue attending the Colossus of Santa Úrsula. However, a version has been used in which it is stated that “Ritual” was not who participated in the fight but a new bar, “La Interna”.

The UN tried to call for peace, but it was of little use (Twitter / @ ONUMX)

This is one of the most passionate duels in Mexican soccer: Pumas and América have reaped such a strong rivalry that sadly they transfers to other spheres outside of sports.

Even international organizations wanted to promote cordiality. For example, the United Nations called for peace through sport: “Sport has the power to change the world and it is a powerful tool to achieve peace. This Sunday we will enjoy the match between Club América and Pumas at the Azteca Stadium in an atmosphere of peace and respect ”, they highlighted on their official Twitter account.

These calls were useless since in the end the violence came. For this, the necessary measures are already being analyzed to avoid recurrences in another Capital Classic or any other match in which the animation groups are present.

The following local confrontation of the Eagles It will be when, on date 14, they receive Santos Laguna at home. The locals would not have the support of one of their oldest animation groups, although if it is a measure in favor of the eradication of violence, it is a price that the club would be willing to pay.

