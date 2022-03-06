The studio behind Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Mario Strikers Battle League Football loses its president

Douglas Tronsgard, co-founder of Next Level Games has announced his retirement from the video game industry.

The February Nintendo Direct The return of Mario Strikers, the beloved saga of soccer games with Mario characters born on the Nintendo GameCube, left us as a great surprise. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football was presented with a powerful trailer that reflected the entire spirit of the franchise. Weeks later we learned that this new delivery was in charge of the study that carried out the original installment: Next Level Games.

In addition to Mario Strikers, the studio is responsible for the successful Luigi’s Mansion 3, another franchise born in the Nintendo cube where our beloved Luigi faces countless poltergeists in a horror adventure for the whole family. Studio president and co-founder Douglas Tronsgard has announced his retirement. of the video game industry with an emotional message shared by VGC.

Tronsgard retires a year after Nintendo bought Next Level Games“After more than 20 years in the video game industry, I am happy to announce my retirement. I wanted to thank everyone who helped me on my journey to get here. A special thanks to nintendo for believing in me and in Next Level Games. It has truly been an honor for me to be a part of the incredible history of NLG,” Tronsgard shared in his statement. Tronsgard has said goodbye, confessing that he is looking forward to the new chapter of his life, which he hoped would involve “many trips with his wife.” .

The resignation has come a year after Nintendo bought Next Level Games, although the Canadian company He had been working exclusively for Nintendo since 2014 as an external studio. If you want to know more about the work of Next Level Games, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available the analysis of Luigi’s Mansion 3.

