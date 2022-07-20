The study behind Bayonetta wants to “change significantly” and hires a former Nintendo executive

Platinum Games will give more information about its new structure tomorrow, July 20.

Platinum Games has dominated the news in the video game sector thanks to the new trailer for Bayonetta 3, which places the next adventures of the Witch of Umbra for the next October 28 on Nintendo Switch. However, the developer has also been preparing important changes in its structure as a company, which begins with the signing of Takao Yamaneexecutive of Nintendo.

Platinum Games will reveal the new structure of the company tomorrow, July 20This is how the authors of NieR: Automata also reveal it in a video posted on Twitter, where they comment that they want “change significantly“and as a result of that, they prepare to alter the organizational structure of the company with new faces. Now they have introduced us to Yamane, but they promise to give us more information tomorrow, July 20thvia an article on Famitsu.

As for the former Nintendo executive, it should be noted that he will join Platinum Games as vice president. Yamane has stood out in recent years for being the vice president of Nintendo France and for overseeing the company’s planning and strategy in Nintendo Europe. Before joining the developer of Bayonetta, he spent 7 years in the Nintendo Licensing Department as general manager.

Of course, Platinum Games has signed a heavyweight in the industry, although we will be attentive to tomorrow to know the new studio additions. Although we are surprised to know the new destination of Yamane, it should be remembered that the developer has already made changes in the direction of the company and, according to statements in February, they want keep your roots so as not to be labeled for their action games.

More about: Platinum Games, Nintendo and Takao Yamane.