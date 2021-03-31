‘The Subjugate’ Novel to Be Series Produced by Aquarius and Anonymous

Australia’s Aquarius Movies has joined with the U.S.’s Anonymous Content material to produce a futuristic crime thriller collection “The Subjugate.” The collection is an adaptation of a e-book of the identical title by Amanda Bridgeman.

The story follows a pair of detectives who, in 2040, are referred to as on to examine a collection of murders in a spiritual group which has turned its again on expertise and the fashionable world. The apparent suspects are previously violent offenders who’ve been was servants, however the city’s puritan residents are additionally hostile and eager to keep away from having their society and its establishments probed.

The unique novel was revealed in 2018 by Indignant Robotic Books, and is the primary a part of a deliberate trilogy. The second e-book, “The Sensation” was launched worldwide in October 2020 by way of Indignant Robotic Books (U.Ok.). Bridgeman is at present engaged on the ultimate e-book within the collection.

Aquarius Movies acquired the event and manufacturing rights to “The Subjugate.” The lengthy format collection will probably be produced by Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford for Aquarius and Luke Rivett and Ryan Cunningham for Anonymous. No screenwriter, showrunner, director or distributor particulars had been revealed.

“Amanda has created an extremely advanced world that examines the bonds between good and evil and what occurs when the strains between the 2 are blurred,” mentioned Rivett and Cunningham in a press release.

“ ‘The Subjugate’ explores topical themes of rehabilitation, recidivism and advancing expertise in a fascinating near-future science fiction thriller and is ideal uncooked materials for a compelling TV collection,” mentioned Fielder and Staniford.