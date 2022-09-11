The subscriber crisis fuels Netflix and it is already reducing costs, according to WSJ: layoffs, internship contracts and more

For some time now, Netflix has been in free fall, seeing how the competition is becoming more and more powerful. There was a time when it was the queen streaming platform. However, his constant loss of subscribers and recent controversial decisions have led her to a difficult situation.

During the first quarter of 2022 we saw the streaming giant lose subscribers for the first time in a decade. The next, he said goodbye to almost a million subscribers, also being ahead of Disney + in terms of the number of users attached to the service. The company is in trouble, and while he’s laying out a plan for it, for the time being is cutting costsas The Wall Street Journal has been able to assure.

The plan to reduce costs begins by laying off employees

And what is the first objective when a company goes through a bad time? Indeed, the employees. And it is that as part of its savings strategy, Netflix made the first round of layoffs of 2022, also reducing the benefits for the workforce. The situation has become such that workers are now capped at $300 on coffee mugs, sweatshirts, and other items. They also seem to have Limited paid software licenses internally.

As WSJ has been able to assure, the company seems to be going through a ‘junior’ recruitment stage. While in the past they opted for experienced personnel to enter their ranks, they have now decided to give a little more priority to young talent through internship contracts and recently graduated professionalsa change applied to its engineering sector that will allow the company to save on wages “while growing again.”

Within its plan to reduce costs is also the closure of some of its offices. The first of them, according to The Wall Street Journal, seems to be the Salt Lake City facilities. The workers of this office will continue with their work remotely and from home.

Managing content investment more sparingly and optimizing the infrastructure of your cloud services could affect service quality.

Content on Netflix will also be one of the areas the company plans to control. Although Netflix has always been characterized by investing large amounts of money to offer original content in the shortest possible time, now the company you want to manage this part of your business more sparingly. There are no budget details yet, but we may soon see this attitude reflected in the pace of content on the platform.

Another of the sections in which Netflix plans to reduce costs is in the cloud services of its platform. Currently, the company relies on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its provider of this type of service. This is where you store all the content available to users. Netflix’s idea to save costs in this area goes through limit the number of data copies and optimizing the available infrastructure. What is still up in the air is whether this decision will affect the quality of service.

While subscriptions are a big part of the revenue the company generates, advertising will also be one of the big areas where it will start generating revenue, especially with its new ad-supported plan powered by Microsoft ad technology. In addition, the company’s plan to charge a bonus for each other’s house in which the Netflix account is shared would also be a good injection of money for the company. It only remains to know how all these changes will be reflected for users.