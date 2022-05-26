The subscription model reaches the VTC in Spain by Renault: Cabify will be the first beneficiary

The VTC is a service that has been constantly growing and evolving for years. One of the objectives of this industry is to offer its customers more efficient solutions and reduce the environmental impact of their vehicles. The agreement between Cabify and Renault is a clear example of the path that this industry is taking, inspired by so many others who see how subscription services are becoming more the norm.

Urban mobility in Spain has reached a new milestone that places Cabify at the forefront, as the company has opened an ECO rate for its customers, starting with corporate accounts and which will later be extended to individuals. This rate guarantees the use of an ECO or Zero emission vehicle and has the same cost as using any other vehicle.

A subscription service run by Renault

This has been possible thanks to the agreement between Cabify and Renault. The automobile group, under the Mobilize brand, has made 40 Mobilize Limo vehicles available to the VTC service company, 100% electric sedans that the firm’s professionals may use through a subscription service and that both the maintenance, insurance, warranty, assistance and recharging of the vehicle are the responsibility of Renault.





The vehicles will arrive in the first instance to the Vecttor fleet, a Cabify division specialized in high-end passenger cars and in which the penetration of the electric vehicle is greater than in the rest of the vehicles that work under the Cabify umbrella. The subscription will cover all the points mentioned above during the entire life cycle of the vehicle, which is estimated at around 370,000 km. These also have a range of 450 km according to the WLTP cycle, and from the firm they assure that they will serve to avoid the emission of more than 340 tons of CO2 per year.

Mobilize vehicles work under the Renault seal, although they are manufactured through a Chinese partner of the firm, adapting to European standards to serve as passenger transport within vehicles with a driver. Although no details about the price of the subscription or duration have yet been offered, the company requesting these vehicles may choose not to renew the subscription and proceed to return the vehicles.

The service will start in Madrid, although the idea is that it will expand over time. From Renault they believe in this business model, since more and more individuals are reluctant to buy a vehicle, especially among the youngest. Renting is growing by leaps and bounds, and micromobility is consolidating as a major player in the urban environment.

Thanks to this new strategy, Cabify remains committed to making 100% of its vehicles 100% electric or without CO2 emissions by 2025 in Spain.