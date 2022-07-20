The success of Heavy Rain crosses a new milestone in sales and it is thanks to PC gamers

12 years after its release, the adventure has sold more than seven million copies.

A few weeks ago it was three years since the launch of Heavy Rain on PC, allowing the compatible public to enjoy one of the most acclaimed adventures of its kind in the industry, and offering those responsible the possibility of reaching new heights of success after the original premiere on PS3 and, later, PlayStation 4, surpassing the mark of seven million copies sold to date.

“Seven million copies sold [Heavy Rain] until today and the game continues to sell, especially on PC,” David Cage, founder of Quantic Dream, tells 3DJuegos. “When we work on a game at Quantic Dream we don’t think, oh, we’re going to do one thing and another and we’re going to make be successful for it. We let ourselves be carried away by passion and we want to make the best experience we can“. “If we manage to do something sincere and with passion, maybe the game will become a success. But no, nobody expected the success that Heavy Rain had in terms of sales and reviews,” added the developer.

The success of gaming on PC has taken us all a bit by surpriseDavid CageAt another point in the interview, David Cage emphasizes the surprise that his works have been received by the community of computer users. “We thought it would be interesting for some, but the success of gaming on PC has taken us all a bit by surprise and it’s wonderful. We are very happy to see that the stories we tell can reach a larger audience regardless of platform” , declares.

Thus, and although the demand data for other titles such as Beyond: Dos Almas or Detroit: Become Human has not been updated, it seems clear that Quantic Dream has found an important vein among PC users that they want to pamper over time.

Your next stop will be Star Wars: Eclipse, about which we also wanted to ask in 3DJuegos. While you take a look at the interview, we invite you to also read the analysis of Heavy Rain, published on the occasion of its original release in 2010.

