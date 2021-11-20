The success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance does not slow down and marks a new milestone in game sales

The medieval RPG adventure is coming to Nintendo Switch and will work properly on the Steam Deck.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance carved out a significant niche among medieval RPG fans in 2018, when it originally hit stores for PC and consoles. Since then the video game has sold four million copies, of which one million correspond to the last year and a half; In other words, the medieval action RPG continues to sell at a good pace despite its already distant launch.

This data was shared yesterday shortly before the presentation of the latest fiscal results from Embracer Group, the parent company of THQ Nordic, and they once again confirm the good performance that the Warhorse Studios adventure is having.

Kingdom Come coming out on Switch

However, there are still several assets to those responsible to continue expanding the success of the RPG. Thus, for a few months it has been known that Kingdom Come: Deliverance coming to Nintendo Switch, with a curious story about your ad that we picked up at 3DJuegos. To adapt it to the system, Warhorse Studios will have the support of Saber Interactive, who in the past signed the acclaimed port of The Witcher 3.

It won’t be the only way to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance on a laptop. From social networks Warhorse Studios also shared a few days ago his enthusiasm for being able to enjoy his production on Steam Deck, the hardware to carry everywhere from Valve that recently announced a delay in its distribution.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance proposes users to experience an open world RPG based on history that immerses them in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. In the analysis of Kingdom Come: Deliverance published in 3D Games, we value the video game’s ability to offer a breath of fresh air to the genre.

