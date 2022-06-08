The success of Pokémon GO continues unabated and achieves a new billionaire feat

The augmented reality and geolocation video game averages more than 1,000 million dollars per year.

A well-oiled money-making machine. The success of Pokémon GO continues to grow and according to a market research firm has already generated $6 billion since its launch in the summer of 2016, a feat at the height of very few mobile launches that it seems will not be the last.

The development of Niantic, Inc. made $198 million in the first quarter this year, more than double the second-highest-grossing location-based augmented reality video game, Dragon Quest: Walk, only available in Japan. Other titles of the style, Jurassic World Alive and Pikmin Bloom are further behind with figures already below 10 and 5 million dollars respectively.

Returning to Pokémon GO, and always according to data shared by Sensor Tower, the production has achieved average $1 billion per year, with a total of 678 million downloads worldwide to date. Most of them come from Android devices, 76.3 percent of the total. Spending is very balanced, with 52.3 percent coming from Google Play versus the App Store.

However, Pokémon GO has seen its numbers decrease this last quarter compared to the previous year, but with these figures there is still no reason for concern in Niantic, Inc., which releases regular updates in the augmented reality video game, and continues to star massive events around the world.

The attention of Pokémon fans is now also on Pokémon Scarlet / Purple, with a setting in Spain that is making people talk.

