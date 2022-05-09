The success of Sonic 2: The film already exceeds that of its original installment at the global box office

Sega’s new blue hedgehog adventure is the highest-grossing video game adaptation in US history.

Remember when the Sonic movie became an internet meme? The truth is that we players expected the worst when we saw that terrible design of the Sega mascot, however, years later we found the most famous hedgehog in video games celebrating heart attack numbers and breaking box office records. If anyone could spin, it’s Sonic.

What is clear is that Paramount Pictures y SEGA of America, Inc. can be more than satisfied with the performance of Sonic: The Movie 2, which has already surpassed its successful original installmentachieving a box office of $331.64 million worldwide. This sequel opened in 4,234 theaters in the United States on April 8, grossing $72.1 million in its first three days from release.

Sonic 2: The Movie has already grossed $331.64 million worldwide.“The film also managed to be a huge box office hit around the world, debuting at number 1 in 47 theaters, including the United Kingdom, France, Australia and many other countries, and obtaining strong sales in Mexico and Brazil”, Sega has shared in a press release. Its director, Jeff Fowler, has taken the opportunity to share some of the first conceptual art on social networks, where the creative tone of the work is shown. Given the success, it is not surprising that our hedgehog is already preparing his third adventure in theaters, although the professional withdrawal of Jim Carrey may be a notable loss for the film.

But until then, we’ll have much more Sonic contentin this case, with the new Netflix series: Sonic Prime, with a release date scheduled for throughout this 2022. If you want to know what we thought of the second film of the hedgehog, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available our review of Sonic 2 The Movie: “An entertaining and fun work that not only has met expectations, but has also known how to exceed what was proposed in the first installment”.

