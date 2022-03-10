The successful metroidvania Ender Lilies exceeds 600,000 units and announces a limited physical edition

Pre-orders for these boxed versions of Quietus of the Knights begin this Tuesday.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 8, 2022

Lately we are witnessing cases that a few years ago seemed impossible in the video game industry. Independent titles achieve success beyond criticism, also achieving the recognition in sales. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a good example because, after less than a year on the market, it can boast commercial success.

Both the publisher (Binary Haze Interactive) and the developers (Live Wire and Adglobe) have announced this week that metroidvania has managed to overcome the 600,000 copies sold worldwide, including here all users of its versions for PC (Steam), PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The physical edition is only for PS4 and SwitchTo celebrate such a sales milestone, the arrival of a limited physical edition that, for the moment, will land only on two platforms of all those mentioned. Thus, both PlayStation 4 and Switch will enjoy a boxed version from the hand of Limited Run, with reservations starting this Tuesday, March 8, and the games shipping around the Month of May. The standard edition is priced at $39.99, while the collector’s edition is priced at $64.99.

Ender Lilies is a 2D side-scrolling action role-playing video game in which the player has to unravel the mysteries of a Kingdom devastated by the Deadly Deluge. This metroidvania sets its development in the dark Finisterra, a tragic and beautiful world with imposing royal castles, submerged forests and forbidden and impure underground areas where fearsome and powerful enemies await. Check out our Ender Lilies review if you want to know what we thought of her day.

