‘The Suicide Squad’ First Look, Cast Revealed at DC FanDome

James Gunn, author and director of “The Suicide Squad,” revealed an prolonged behind-the-scenes look at the film, and nearly the total solid of characters, through the DC FanDome digital conference on Saturday.

A number of actors are reprising their roles from the 2016 “Suicide Squad” movie, together with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

Among the many new solid, Gunn stated that he reached deep into the DC Comics canon to discover a motley crew of villains to populate the film, and it seems he introduced some invention of his personal to the undertaking as nicely.

Idris Elba is enjoying Bloodsport, a mercenary pushed to vengeance within the comics after his brother loses all his limbs within the Vietnam Battle.

Alice Braga is enjoying Sul Soria, seemingly a brand new character created for the movie who is probably going associated to the comics character Juan Soria, who joins the Suicide Squad after getting rejected by the Justice League.

Nathan Fillion is enjoying T.D.Ok., one other seemingly new character, whose title evokes the Suicide Squad character Knockout, a feminine villain with tremendous power.

Pete Davidson is enjoying Blackguard, a not-terribly-successful or good villain who is well manipulated into foiling his personal schemes.

Michael Rooker is enjoying Savant, who’s in contrast a genius who runs afoul of the Birds of Prey in his efforts to find Batman’s true id.

John Cena is enjoying Peacemaker, who Cena describes within the behind-the-scenes look as a “douchey Captain America,” and who Gunn describes as “the man who believes in peace at any price, regardless of how many individuals he has to kill alongside the best way.”

David Dastmalchian is enjoying Polka-Dot Man, Sean Gunn is enjoying Weasel, Peter Capaldi is enjoying the Thinker, Flula Borg is enjoying Javelin, Daniela Melchior is enjoying Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng is enjoying Mongal, and Steve Agee is enjoying King Shark on the set.

The movie represents one thing of a redo of the “Suicide Squad” property. Filmmaker David Ayer wrote and directed the primary movie within the sequence, which grossed $756.eight million globally however is extensively thought to be a artistic disappointment. Gavin O’Connor signed on in 2017 to write down and direct the sequel, however departed a yr later.

Gunn signed on to write down and direct the brand new “Suicide Squad” in Oct. 2018, months after he’d been rapidly fired by Disney from making “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” for a sequence of previous tweets that made mild of rape and pedophilia, for which Gunn unreservedly apologized. (Nearly a yr later, Disney re-hired Gunn to make “Guardians Vol. 3.”)

Idris Elba was initially employed to switch Will Smith as Deadshot, however Gunn and the studio finally elected to have Elba play a brand new function as a substitute.

“The Suicide Squad” panel is a part of the primary wave of DC FanDome occasions unfolding in digital panels all through the day, most of them specializing in Warner Bros. upcoming slate of options primarily based on DC Comics properties. A follow-up occasion largely specializing in TV might be held on Sept. 12.

The movie wrapped manufacturing earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic shut down, and Gunn has stated that the movie remains to be on observe to open in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.