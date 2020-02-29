The Suicide Squad Has Wrapped Filming, Here’s How James Gunn Celebrated

View this publish on Instagram

And that’s a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad. My father died two weeks earlier than we began filming and my canine died two weeks earlier than the top. It was a tough, laborious time in my life and but essentially the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a film. The professionalism, expertise, compassion and kindness of this forged and crew impressed me day by day. Because of everybody concerned on this movie, in each stage of improvement, in each division – I’m grateful from the underside of my coronary heart for you all. You’re why I make motion pictures. ??