The Suicide Squad is finished and James Gunn praises Warner for giving him absolute freedom

James Gunn has confirmed that The Suicide Squad is now “completely finished”, and praised Warner Bros. for not interfering even one bit with the film.

In TwitterGunn responded to a fan who asked if the studio was heavily involved with the film. In response, the director explained how he was given total creative freedom in the project, making “all elections” himself, since Warner gave “very few notes” and it was his choice whether to accept them or not. He also confirmed that the movie has already been completed.

#TheSuicideSquad is fully finished and cut and I made every single choice and they never once even slightly interfered. They gave very few notes – they were usually good and minor and I took them if I wanted to and didn’t if I didn’t want to. Warners was creatively amazing. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 5, 2021

Suicide Squad, for the DCEU, is one of the main Warner Bros. movies to be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously this year. And in the past we already knew that the movie will have “White card” to kill any member of the Suicide Squad (even Harley Quinn). And Gunn has loaded the movie with many characters with ballots like Blackguard, Javelin, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, and more.

In the DC comics, The Suicide Squad earned a reputation for having an ever-higher death toll, a trend that continued in the other incarnations and adaptations of the anti-hero team.

With each squad member being expendable once again, no one can be sure who will survive Gunn’s soft reboot, although there are plenty of contenders. The film stars Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, John Cena as Peacemaker, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior. as Ratcatcher II. , Steve Agee as Rey Tiburon and John Economos, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Juan Diego Botto as Luna and Michael Rooker as Savant.

Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021. There is no trailer for the film yet, but Warner did include some footage in a reel of upcoming releases. Gunn is also writing and directing a television series derived from The Suicide Squad and starring John Cena’s character, Peacemaker (or The Peacemaker). A release window has not been given for that yet, although it is expected to be released after the film.