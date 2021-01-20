The Suicide Squad: James Gunn asks for patience with the trailer

Sometimes we fans are up to hoping to have new material, news, teasers, trailers and other news regarding the movies we want to see as soon as possible. But that cannot always be done at the speed we would like. That is why James Gunn has had to ask for some reassurance on social networks regarding news in The Suicide Squad, his reboot of the antihero movie.

It was on Twitter, take a look:

I know, I know. You want the trailer. Or the teaser. Or more news. Or who the baddie is (they ALL are the baddies but also…) Anyway this will all be with you in due time, I’m working on cool stuff for you, but please be patient! 🙏 https://t.co/5LdiviegQU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 18, 2021

They ask a lot in this case, now that we know that they have even signed Sylvester Stallone.

Source: Comicbook