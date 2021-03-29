The Suicide Squad: Sylvester Stallone voices King Shark

James Gunn has revealed that Silvester Stallone is the one who voices King Shark (King Shark) in The Suicide Squad.

It was announced quite some time ago that King Shark would be part of the squad in the film, but it was unknown who would voice him (until now). Stallone and Gunn have taken to Twitter to reveal the news just after the premiere of the first trailer for the film.

OK shark coming your way! The new THE SUCIDE SQUAD Is thundering your way! August 8!#jamesgunn #The suicide squad #warnerbrotherspictures #Margot Robbie #Johncena https://t.co/G9SkrxPOme — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) March 26, 2021

Stallone tweeted first and Gunn followed up with a new King Shark poster and confirmation that Stallone was, in fact, the voice behind the character in the trailer that has come out. Stallone joins a cast full of big stars like Margot Robbie, John Cena, Viola Davis, Idris Elba and many others. We remind you that it will be released on August 6 of this year both in theaters and on HBO Max.

Above these lines you have the trailer in which you can already see King Shark. It’s not surprising that he’s the best when it comes to eating people and tearing them apart instead of just saying a word. Here are the posters of the 11 characters revealed in the new installment of the Squad. It is a reboot (soft, according to its creators) of the original 2016 film directed by David Ayer. In fact, some characters from that version return to reprise their role.