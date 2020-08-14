The Suicide Squad Trailer And 7 Other Things We Hope Are Revealed At DC FanDome

Depart a Remark
Comedian-Con has come and gone, however there’s one other conference to sit up for earlier than this summer season concludes. On August 22, DC and Warner Bros are holding the DC FanDome, a 24-hour free, digital fan occasion spotlighting all issues DC, together with motion pictures. For example, it’s already anticipated that the primary trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.ok.a. the Snyder Minimize, shall be launched throughout the occasion.
That’s an ample appetizer, however that’s absolutely not the one film-related goodie we are able to anticipate from DC FanDome. Beneath is a wishlist of different issues we’re hoping to see on the occasion later this month, together with The Suicide Squad trailer. Talking of which…
The First Trailer For The Suicide Squad
James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, filmed from September 2019 to the top of February 2020. So whereas there’s nonetheless a methods to go till the film is accomplished, ideally there’s sufficient footage accessible to at lease piece collectively a teaser trailer or sizzle reel. Granted, there’s nonetheless a 12 months to go till The Suicide Squad’s launch, however contemplating that Warner Bros ended up dropping its first take a look at Suicide Squad a 12 months forward of that film’s launch, it’s not unattainable the studio might do the identical with Process Power X’s cinematic return. Happily, Gunn has promised that we’ll get a take a look at the film in some kind.
A New Marvel Lady 1984 Trailer
The first Marvel Lady 1984 trailer dropped final December, again when the film was nonetheless set for launch on June 5. Had Warner Bros caught to that date, we in all probability would have gotten a second trailer throughout the spring. Now although, the sequel is scheduled to reach on October 2, so we’re due for one more trailer. Even when Marvel Lady 1984 finally ends up being pushed again once more, it’d be good to have extra official footage, particularly if that features our first glimpse of Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva in her Cheetah kind.
The First Footage For The Batman
The Batman kicked off filming at first of the 12 months, however the present well being disaster resulted in manufacturing being paused for a number of months. In consequence, not solely will principal pictures stretch longer than anticipated, however The Batman is now popping out in October of 2021 moderately than June. So it’ll be a very long time till we get an official trailer for the Caped Crusader’s subsequent film, however since Robert Pattinson is attending DC FanDome, perhaps he’s bringing some early footage for followers to absorb. If that’s not within the playing cards, can we at the very least get that look of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman that was seemingly on the best way earlier than the pandemic hit?
The First Look At Dwayne Johnson As Black Adam
As if his title being included in the principle DC FanDome preview wasn’t sufficient, Dwayne Johnson posted his personal particular teaser promising that the Man in Black, a.ok.a. Black Adam, is coming to the occasion. Whereas Black Adam’s principal pictures isn’t anticipated to start till early subsequent 12 months, that teaser does seemingly point out that one thing particular has been filmed to advertise the film. If that finally ends up not being the case, perhaps we are able to at the very least get an image of Johnson sporting the Black Adam costume and/or some plot data.
The Flash Asserting New Characters
Satirically, The Flash has been shifting moderately slowly by the event course of, with varied writers and administrators having come and gone from the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film. Proper now, it looks like The Flash is on agency footing once more, with IT’s Andy Muschietti coming aboard to jot down and direct an adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline. Nevertheless, this shall be a lot a a lot totally different Flashpoint than the one which unfolded within the comics, as evidenced by Michael Keaton’s Batman being lined as much as return moderately than Thomas Wayne being the Darkish Knight on this actuality.
It’d be good to study among the different characters who will seem in The Flash to get a greater thought of what to anticipate from this story, be it longtime Flash mainstays like Iris West and Reverse-Flash, or another outside-the-box picks.
Shazam! 2 Story Particulars
Whereas we nonetheless don’t know when Shazam and Black Adam will conflict within the DCEU, the inspiration for Shazam! 2 has already been laid out. In Shazam!’s mid-credits scene, Dr. Sivana was visited in jail by the super-intelligent caterpillar often known as Mister Thoughts, who proposed that the 2 of them be a part of forces to overcome the Seven Realms. That was tease of what’s to come back, however hopefully we are able to study extra at DC FanDome about what Shazam! 2 plans to supply, together with mentioning any new characters who will debut and revealing whether or not the Seven Realms will carefully resemble how they’re depicted within the comics, or if the sequel plans to do one thing a lot totally different with these lands.
Aquaman 2 Story Particulars
With Aquaman 2 primed for a December 2022 launch, it’ll be a very long time earlier than we study what the sequel has in retailer past Black Manta teaming up with Dr. Stephen Shin, as teased within the Aquaman mid-credits scene. That mentioned, Jason Momoa mentioned in Might 2019 that the story is “locked,” so maybe a couple of plot-related Aquaman 2 tidbits shall be revealed at DC FanDome. If we’re actually fortunate, perhaps we’ll get some idea artwork of recent underwater areas that shall be explored, like one of many different Atlantean kingdoms.
Updates On Lengthy-Dormant DC Films
As you’ll be able to see, we’re not missing for DC motion pictures within the close to future, however there are many different tasks on this franchise which were in improvement for a very long time. Naturally not all of them will see the sunshine of day, however it could be good to get a standing report on among the larger profile tasks. Is Inexperienced Lantern Corps nonetheless occurring now that HBO Max is making a Inexperienced Lantern sequence? Will Cyborg be given renewed focus? May Gotham Metropolis Sirens transfer ahead as an oblique Birds of Prey sequel? These are simply among the potential questions I’m hoping are answered.
Tell us what you’d prefer to see revealed at DC FanDome, and preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for all the newest and best in DC film information.
