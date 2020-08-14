The Suicide Squad Trailer And 7 Other Things We Hope Are Revealed At DC FanDome

The Flash Asserting New Characters

Satirically, The Flash has been shifting moderately slowly by the event course of, with varied writers and administrators having come and gone from the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film. Proper now, it looks like The Flash is on agency footing once more, with IT’s Andy Muschietti coming aboard to jot down and direct an adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline. Nevertheless, this shall be a lot a a lot totally different Flashpoint than the one which unfolded within the comics, as evidenced by Michael Keaton’s Batman being lined as much as return moderately than Thomas Wayne being the Darkish Knight on this actuality.

It’d be good to study among the different characters who will seem in The Flash to get a greater thought of what to anticipate from this story, be it longtime Flash mainstays like Iris West and Reverse-Flash, or another outside-the-box picks.