‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer: James Gunn’s Film Unleashes Mayhem

James Gunn and Warner Bros. debuted the primary, R-rated trailer for “The Suicide Squad” on Friday, and it’s clear the foul-mouthed supervillain spectacular doesn’t skimp on all method of unhealthy habits.

The primary story continues to be out of attain, however the trailer opens with a mission to rescue Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn that proves pointless, as Harley already received herself out of no matter scrape she discovered herself in.

One of many largest revelations, nevertheless, is that Sylvester Stallone is offering the voice for King Shark, who’s, principally, a person with a shark head (or, probably, a shark with a human physique).

Oh, after which there’s the enormous, colourful starfish kaiju who begins to rampage on the finish of the trailer.

“The Suicide Squad” is one thing of a sideways sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” A number of of the primary movie’s stars are reprising their roles, together with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. And Gunn has mentioned his movie’s story just isn’t a reboot of the unique film.

However Gunn — who wrote and directed Marvel Studios’ two “Guardians of the Galaxy” motion pictures — can be bringing a a lot livelier, Nineteen Seventies-war-movie tone, to not point out a cavalcade of recent characters, to the story of DC comics supervillains who’re conscripted to avoid wasting the world after their incarceration.

First among the many new rogues is John Cena as Peacemaker, an ends-very-much-justify-the-means vigilante who believes himself to be a hero (however whose brutal strategies counsel in any other case). Gunn is already in manufacturing on a prequel sequence about Peacemaker for HBO Max, starring Cena, Danielle Brooks, Chris Conrad, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick and Chukwudi Iwuji.

The ensemble for “The Suicide Squad” additionally boasts Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Nathan Fillion as T.D.Okay., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Flula Borg as Javelin.

“The Suicide Squad” will open on August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer under.