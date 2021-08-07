The Suicide Squad: What’s Subsequent For Harley Quinn In The DCEU?

Right here we noticed a Harley free of the Joker, had her personal workforce, her personal fantastic model sense, or even her personal burgeoning ethical code. Now not best was once this a difficult trip for Harley, however it feels tonal and aesthetic consistent with the path James Gunn took The Suicide Squad. Harley Quinn’s emancipation started right here, lengthy would possibly it reign!

The Suicide Squad units your next step for Harley Quinn

Whilst it’s unclear the place Robbie sees the nature going subsequent, that is the place we get a excellent really feel for Harley and her new-found freedom. The sector is its oyster. She has new allies – perhaps even… buddies? – and a magic spear. Briefly, anything else can occur as she faces the long run.

Poison Ivy

This appears to be the clearest and most well liked choice for extra Harley Quinn.

Whilst it appeared love it may occur within the type of it’s now not taking place now Gotham Town Sirens film (that suicide squad that director Ayer was once as soon as hooked up to), there’s nonetheless momentum on this collaboration that has been delighting enthusiasts for many years. In each the comics and the cartoons, her dating with Poison Ivy has been the most important a part of Harley’s lore. Whilst they began out as buddies, the canon has shifted to romantic companions again and again in all media. So we wish to see that continue to exist display… SOON!

It could be in reality simple to take the HBO Max’s comedy motion types Harley Quinn sequence the place the couple crossed the cruel realities of affection in Gotham and taken that into an extended structure sequence – which we cherished – or a film. Simply placing those two A-listers in combination can be an enormous promoting level and in the event that they were given into queer romance it will make massive waves.

“Consider me, I at all times chunk the ears off,” Robbie lately advised us once we requested about the potential of including a are living motion poison ivy to the DCEU. “They should be uninterested in listening to it, however I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ “I in reality wish to see a Harley-Poison Ivy dating on display. It could be such a lot a laugh. So I’ll stay harassing them. Don’t concern.”