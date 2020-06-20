The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing John Cena’s Character

Go away a Remark
The DC Prolonged Universe is continually altering and rising, and there are some very thrilling tasks coming down the pipeline. One of the extremely anticipated upcoming blockbusters is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which can be a comfortable reboot to David Ayer’s 2016 film. A handful of authentic stars are returning, alongside an enormous ensemble solid of newcomers in mysterious roles. Chief amongst them is John Cena, and Gunn appears to be having fun with teasing Cena’s identification in The Suicide Squad.
James Gunn assembled an enormous solid of killer new actors for The Suicide Squad, together with Idris Elba, Storm Reid, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, and Pete Davidson. These actors are all enjoying mysterious characters, as is John Cena. The DC fandom is raring to know which characters can be occupying the upcoming villain-centric blockbuster, particularly Cena. One fan just lately steered a gaggle of doable characters, to which the filmmaker responded with:
Nicely performed, Gunn. As a result of whereas John Cena might seemingly play quite a lot of characters throughout the DC Prolonged Universe, the general public should wait and see who James Gunn solid him as for The Suicide Squad. However in response to the Guardians of the Galaxy director, the reply is not going to disappoint.
James Gunn shared this newest tease for The Suicide Squad over on his private Twitter account. The filmmaker usually makes use of social media to speak with the followers, who’re wanting to see his upcoming installments in each the DC Prolonged Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe. One such fan supplied six options for characters John Cena might play in Gunn’s upcoming DC debut, though the director did not reveal whether or not or not they had been appropriate.
John Cena has a hulking bodily presence, which makes him good for loads of superpowered characters in DC lore. One of the recognizable characters is Batman villain Bane. He shares a historical past of wrestling with the character, so there’s an apparent connection there. It will be epic to see Cena use the villain’s signature back-breaking transfer in The Suicide Squad, though we had been just lately handled to Tom Hardy’s iconic model of the character in The Darkish Knight Rises.
One other character featured is Solomon Grundy. The iconic villain is a homicide sufferer who was introduced again to life as a robust zombie creature. Grundy could be an epic and surprising selection to incorporate in The Suicide Squad, though the character has joined Job Drive X on the web page earlier than. This one other nice character for John Cena to painting, and would mark Grundy’s first look in a live-action film, after showing within the first season of Stargirl.
Deathstroke can be surprisingly included on this checklist, regardless of the DCEU already having its personal live-action model of that character in Joe Manganiello. Whereas he hasn’t had a lot display time within the shared universe, Manganiello debuted as Slade Wilson within the post-credits scene of Justice League. The scene was meant to arrange a sequel, which was canned following the film’s disappointing field workplace efficiency. However the True Blood actor continues to be wanting to play Deathstroke someday sooner or later.
Total, there isn’t any telling what James Gunn has in retailer for DC followers with The Suicide Squad. However the film’s giant solid seemingly hints that lots of them is not going to make it out of their first mission alive. Gunn has a deep love and information for the supply materials, and it will be fascinating to see how his imaginative and prescient interprets to the DCEU.
The Suicide Squad is at the moment set to reach in theaters on August sixth. Within the meantime, try our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
